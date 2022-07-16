To provide our readers with information to help them in their decision-making at the polls for the Aug. 9 Primary Election, we sent out a questionnaire with the same questions to each of the candidates who filed for election in the newly-formed House District 5B, House Districts 10A and 10B, and Senate District 10, who will be on the ballot in the primary. We will run the answers over the course of several issues, keeping candidates running for the same seat together.
In this issue, we are featuring the candidates for District 10A, who are running to represent county residents in Little Falls, Randall, Cushing, Flensburg, Lastrup, Harding and Hillman — along with Camp Ripley. It will comprise of Cushing, Parker, Darling, Green Prairie, Belle Prairie, Culdrum, Pike Creek, Little Falls, Ripley, Platte, Buh, Pulaski, Granite, Richardson and Leigh townships. Also featured are candidates for District 5B — this district includes Morrison County residents in Scandia Valley, Motley and Rosing townships in northwest Morrison County, along with the city of Motley. In next week’s issue look for answers from the candidates for District 10B and Senate District 10.
Candidates were asked their occupation, community service groups and/or organizations they have been involved in, as well as civic service and how voters could contact them.
These are the questions asked of the candidates.
Question 1: Why are you running for office?
Question 2: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature?
Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district?
Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible.
Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues?
Wild card question: Candidates were given the opportunity to address an issue not listed as a previous question.
Ron Kresha, Little Falls, House 10A Candidate
Ron Kresha is a chief operating officer and is involved with Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Little Falls. He is the state representative for House District 9B. He can be contacted via his website www.ronkresha.com
Question 1: Why are you running for office? I believe in servant leadership. My father and grandfather instilled the importance of public service and actively taking on leadership roles in the community. As I have traveled the newly-formed House District 10A, I continue to be impressed by the families, entrepreneurs and community leaders who dedicated their time and energy toward future development. I want to harness that passion and carry that voice of success to the MN House of Representatives so our area isn’t ignored.
Question 2: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature? Passing a budget that helps families survive the upcoming recession and downturn. The people of 10A need reduced tax liabilities, an improving economic climate and a better outlook for 2023. The state should lower the individual economic burden caused by the global, rising inflation.
Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district? Economic growth and a fair business environment.
Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible. Priorities for this area include long-term care, disabilities, personal care attendants, education and broadband and I will be looking for ways to expand services in this area. Additionally, we are seeing unprecedented increases in property taxes and inflation, I will be advocating for reduced taxes and making sure any surplus is returned to the main street business and taxpayers who contributed to the surplus.
Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues? Right now the dark clouds of uncertainty hang over everyone’s head. Public confidence in our economy is at an all-time low from the record-setting inflation and recession we are experiencing. Every night people hear about more and more crime and drug activity. The State budget must reflect those concerns by reducing individual tax liabilities and assisting local communities with more public safety funds. Economic security and public safety are critical to our future success.
Charles L. Parins, Little Falls, House 10A Candidate
Chuck Parins is a township official and retired community servant. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA), American Legion Riders (ALR), and National Guard Association of MN, as well as a member of the Minnesota Association of Townships, Freedom Flight, Inc., La Societe Des - 40 Hommes Et 8 Chevaux, National Rifle Association (NRA), Lone Eagle Auto Club and ATV Association of Minnesota. Parins has served as a Cub Scout Leader, coached youth hockey and girls summer soccer as well. Parins has served as supervisor for the Little Falls Township for 22 years, as well as many boards, commissions and committees during his tenure as chair and supervisor, such as the County Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustment. These also include, but are not limited to state, as a member of the MnDOT Area Transportation Partnership (ATP) representative from the Region
Five Transportation Advisory Council (TAC), regional as a Commissioner on the Region Five Development Commission (R5DC), and is also currently serving on the Boards for Employment Enterprises, Inc. (EEI), Freedom Flight, Inc., and the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST).
Parins can be contacted via email at ParinsforHouse@gmail.com or on Facebook at Parins for House.
Question 1: Why are you running for office? To make a positive impact for the Citizens of MN House 10A. I elected to run for House District 10A as a personal means of greater community service to the communities of District 10A and the state overall, to provide the representation that the electorate expects, and to execute legislation that truly represents our electorates’ beliefs, coupled with a voting record that reflects the same. With a newly-drawn District 10A, which encompasses portions of the redistricted counties of Aitkin, Crow Wing, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Morrison, as well as the Mille Lacs Reservation, and with consideration given that there is no Morrison County GOP endorsed candidate, it provides for an outstanding opportunity for each of the citizens within House 10A counties’ electorates to have an opportunity to vote for new representation
Question 2: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature? Decrease the overall tax burden within our state as part of the budgeting process. Minnesota is one of the highest taxed states within the U.S. (in the top 10). Minnesota relies on nearly every tax known to mankind. There needs to be a deliberate choice and limitation on types of taxes that still meet the basic needs of government. Taxes that allow for redistribution of income are not warranted for providing services. Iowa was able to institute into law Iowa’s most significant tax reform bill in state history, establishing a 3.9% flat income tax rate, eliminating state tax on retirement income, reforming corporate income tax and more. Minnesota could serve to do much of the same.
Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district? Taxes and seeking the greatest opportunities for our senior citizens to stay in their homes via reduction in taxes, such as the Minnesota state tax on Social Security income, and moreover, institutionalize a climate for our businesses to thrive and our citizens of District 10A to also prosper through smaller government, enhanced economic growth and greater employment participation. Inflation is also crushing our way of life in out-state Minnesota. Policy-makers legislating from the Twin Cities, are making it more and more difficult for rural Minnesota to maintain our way of life, from day-to-day living expenses, agriculture and energy policies, as well as our tourism and recreation opportunities. Constitutional carry.
Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible. The Minnesota state budget operates on a two-year cycle, covering two fiscal years, of which, the current budget for Minnesota is set. The surplus is above and beyond the current budget and will no doubt shrink as time passes. If not used to eliminate the tax on Social Security benefits, and depending on the source of the revenue,
the surplus should be returned to reduce the tax burden of the citizens that actually pay taxes, above and beyond state sales tax and the like. Filing a tax return doesn’t equate to paying taxes. These are not “Walz Checks,” these are the “People’s Checks.” Stick to the current budget and return the rest to the citizens of Minnesota. State departments must be budgeted to receive revenue from the appropriate stand-alone sources of tax revenue, or funded by their own revenue producing operations, while taking into consideration minimizing unfunded mandates, regulatory fees, taxes and punitive compliance fees. Seek to eliminate one state tax over another better fitting, neutral tax as a source of revenue, or something along the lines of consumption taxes. Minnesota’s tax sources are individual income taxes (26.5%), corporate franchise income taxes (2.9%), sales taxes excluding motor vehicle license tax (18.6%), excise taxes (14.9%), and property taxes (30.7 percent). About 93.6% of tax revenue in Minnesota is raised from these five sources. Ultimately, what you see is a redistribution of income as a great portion of these sources of revenue are spent on political advocacy projects and not on the needs and services required by citizens.
Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues? Ensure state government adheres to the U.S. and state constitutions. The rule of law and true accountability need to be re-institutionalized using the statutes and laws currently in place, coupled with greater support to Public Safety institutions and the Judicial systems. Special policing districts should be established in high-crime areas, while focusing more on those activities that are most destructive to our communities and towards the people living within those communities. There are too many able-bodied people within the population directing their energy and resources towards addictions and criminal activities.
Wild card — Write anything you’d like to say to voters on topics we haven’t already asked about. Firstly, we need to do everything we can to protect our children from the current negative societal influences we see being institutionalized within our educational systems, through misguided governmental policies and within the media. We are behind the global power curve when it comes to our educational competence for the future. After two years of COVID lockdowns, it is time to reestablish our educational prominence and intellectual brain trust. Secondly, I support the legalization of recreational marijuana within Minnesota and would introduce legislation as such, in concert with guidance and counsel from our U.S. Congressional representatives and senators to minimize any conflict with federal regulations that would put our military, public safety, health and transportation professionals at risk, or compromise the protection of our children. I would seek to introduce legislation using the best policies and practices established in those states where legalized recreational marijuana use is already in place. The system of regulatory compliance and other associated programs would have to be self-sustaining from sales revenues and not rely on any taxing of Minnesota’s citizens. Finally, whatever the outcomes of the Aug. 9 primary are, the most important principle for the citizens of the 10th District is to vote for conservative values via our Republican candidates that best fit your personal beliefs and values. It will take Republican candidates with the insight, fortitude and personal wherewithal to represent the beliefs and values of the people of District 10 to make a difference in Our House and Senate.
Mike Wiener, Long Prairie, House 5B Candidate
Mike Wiener is a business owner, producing animal bedding and biomass, owns a trucking company to deliver across Minnesota and the Dakotas and is a beef farmer. He belongs to Our Lady of Sorrows Church as a coordinator and prayer leader. He sits on the Todd County Planning and Zoning Board and is the Todd County Republicans deputy chair. He can be reached by email at mwiener4house@gmail.com and constituents can visit his website at Mikewienerforhouse.com or on Facebook: Mike Wiener for House of Representatives
1. Why are you running for office? It is an honor and privilege to be Endorsed by the people as the Republican candidate for the House District 5B. I’m grateful to all the delegates who came to the convention and chose me to represent our area. This is the voice of the people choosing their voice in St Paul. I’ve always followed politics, talked to legislators, and voted, but never wanted to run for office. My focus was on my family and building our business. COVID was a real eye-opener for me. Lockdowns and mandates were an attack on our freedoms and our constitutional rights. Ronald Reagan’s quote said it all “Freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction. We don’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on to them to do the same.” So I called politicians and asked them to do something. The response was generally the same, and the best quote was “It wasn’t politically expedient to do anything at this time.” They didn’t want to risk their political career to protect our rights. That’s when my dad’s words came back to me, “ You can’t complain too much if you don’t get involved.” So I am running to support and fight with other leaders all over the state who are working to take our state back.
2. If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature? My top priority is the people. I was endorsed to represent them. Our republic is meant to be of the people, by the people and for the people. This starts with our elections. Do you want the “Establishment” choosing your candidates for you? Or the one chosen and endorsed by the people? We have had enough of “experienced” politicians who do the bidding of the Establishment and neglect us. These politicians turn this into a career. That is why I’ve pledged if elected, to only serve two terms. Self-imposed term limits. We need politicians to focus on the people and not their political career.
Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district? Taxes, 2nd Amendment, free and fair elections are three issues people are concerned about. Wadena County is the third highest taxed county in the state. Minnesota ranks ninth in highest taxes. We are driving business and people out of our state. Nearly 20,000 people left our state for lower taxed states. 2nd Amendment, “the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” End of discussion. Free and fair elections — In God we trust - all others, ID required. No more mail-in ballots.
Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large srplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible. We need to move away from baseline budgeting and towards zero based budgeting. Baseline budgeting uses current spending levels and increases with inflation and population. This means spending grows each year. Zero based budgeting means all expenses must be justified each new budget. This method removes redundancy, focuses on actual needs, and makes government more efficient by cutting costs. In business the constant focus is to be more efficient, do more with less. That needs to be the focus of government as well. Our state needs to become a low tax state to draw people and business here. Any surplus needs to be returned to the people in the form of tax cuts which will have a long and lasting impact on taxpayers. Sending checks to people before an election is an obvious attempt to buy votes.
Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues? Fund the police. When we witness lawlessness and chaos of the defund the police movement, it’s obvious we need to defend and fund our local police and sheriff. Along with this is the 2nd Amendment and the right to defend yourself and property.
Wild card — Write anything you’d like to say to voters on topics we haven’t already asked about. As I said before, it’s an honor to be the candidate endorsed by the people for the Republican Party. But this is more than just winning one race, it’s about taking our state back. We need to work together to elect the other endorsed candidates. Dr Scott Jensen as Governor and Matt Birk as Lt. Governor to lead our state. Kim Crockett as Secretary of State to ensure honest elections. Jim Schultz as Attorney General to apply the rule of law. Ryan Wilson as auditor to be watchdog of government waste. Bret Bussman for Senate District 5 constitutional conservative. Like myself, none of these endorsed candidates are current politicians. The delegates and people of Minnesota are looking for new ideas and candidates who will put the people first. Voters are rejecting the establishment’s chosen candidates who are going to primary against the people’s endorsed candidates. If your landscape is covered with signs and your mailbox is full of political junk mail, that’s who the establishment is supporting.
Sheldon Monson, Wadena, House 5B Candidate
Sheldon Monson is a master electrician/construction code representative . I have been involved in a lot of different groups and organizations throughout my life because I have always put a high priority on serving. I have been a leader in 4-H as a shooting sports instructor as well as many other areas of 4-H. I was also a volunteer youth pastor for a number of years, as well as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician. I also spent time as Chairman of the Wadena County Fair Board, Chairman of Wadena County Republicans for the last 10 years, and have also served on the 8th Congressional District Executive board for the Republican Party. I have had the privilege of being a Wadena County commissioner for the last eight years. This experience has been valuable in learning how to get things done and not just talk about it. During my time as a county commissioner I have been the chair of the Wadena County Board for 2 years. I have been on multiple boards and committees as a result. These include the Todd Wadena Community Corrections Board, Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Service Board, and the Wadena County Extension Committee among many others. Monson can be contacted via email at monsonHD5B@gmail.com, through his website MonsonHD5B.com or on Facebook: Sheldon Monson for MN House District 5B.
1. Why are you running for office? I’m running to continue my record of effective conservative leadership. On the Wadena County Commissioner Board, I’ve always worked to respect your hard-earned tax dollars, and stand up for the conservative values of our community. I helped lead the effort to make Wadena County a Second Amendment Dedicated County. I also helped keep drop boxes out of our election system, protecting the integrity of our elections. I also believe I can bring strong real-world experience down to Saint Paul. I have been a small business owner, farmer, volunteer EMT, youth pastor, shooting sports coach and a 4-H leader.
Question 2: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature? Our top priority in 2023 must be tax relief. Inflation and gas prices in the Biden/Walz economy are crushing families in our area, and it’s a slap in the face that government is flush with cash and sitting on a record budget surplus. We should utilize this surplus to give tax cuts to the tax payers. I will work to make sure part of that tax bill includes finally getting rid of the unfair tax on social security benefits for our seniors. With a record-setting budget surplus, Minnesotans need a record-setting tax cut.
Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district? As I talk to voters for the Aug. 9 Republican Primary, I hear a great deal about taxes, which I addressed in the previous question. Public safety and support for law enforcement is another big issue. I’m proud to be the only candidate in the Republican Primary for District 5B endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association — the largest law enforcement organization in Minnesota, representing more than 10,000 public safety professionals. I will work to ensure our police have the resources needed to keep our communities safe, and make sure they know that we have their backs. The “Defund the Police” rhetoric has disrespected so many of the honorable men and women in law enforcement, and it’s time to elect a Republican majority that will give them the support and respect they deserve. Other top issues include stopping the oppressive government mandates, and reforming emergency powers to make sure we don’t see a repeat of the disastrous lockdowns and shutdowns from Governor Walz. He kept our kids out of school for way too long, and violated the rights and freedoms of our businesses by closing them down and punishing them with lawsuits from Keith Ellison. Voters also want to see more done to protect the integrity of our elections — I want to pass Voter ID and join the dozens of other states who have this common sense safeguard in place.
Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible. Government grew way too much last year — I want next year to be all about stopping the over-taxation of Minnesota families. We should pass a record-setting tax cut, and make sure that every agency is being as efficient as possible with your tax dollars. Government programs should be evaluated to determine if they’re meeting their intended purpose, and eliminated or reformed if they’re not succeeding. We should get rid of every dollar that’s going to wasteful light rail trains, and force the Department of Transportation to focus on roads and bridges. Every government welfare program should be evaluated to make sure we’re cracking down on fraud, and that benefits are only going to those who truly need it.
Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues? It’s unfortunate that so many Minnesotans no longer feel like they can visit the Twin Cities because of the skyrocketing crime and public safety crisis. Minneapolis and Saint Paul simply aren’t giving enough resources to their police departments, and the results are reflected in the rising crime and murder rates. We need to stop the revolving door that lets criminals off scot-free and make sure that judges are giving criminals the sentences they should be getting under the law. We need to increase penalties for fentanyl, and crack down on the dealers who are bringing these deadly drugs into our communities. We should also increase the penalties for carjackings and other violent offenses and send a message to criminals that they can no longer terrorize our cities without consequence. I hope the legislature will also look at ways to recruit and keep talented officers to address the shortage we’re seeing all across the state.
Wild card: Write anything you’d like to say to voters on topics we haven’t already asked about. With the recent Supreme Court decision, abortion has been a big topic in the news and as I talk to voters out in the district. I’m proud that this district is a strongly pro-life district. I’m a 100% pro-life candidate, and will always seek to protect the unborn. Being pro-life isn’t just about supporting unborn babies, it’s about supporting mothers with love and care throughout their pregnancy, as well as the baby once it’s born. I support the incredible work being done by pro-life centers across the state to educate women about their options and encourage them to choose life — either to raise the child, or consider giving the gift of adoption. It’s been disgraceful to watch as pro-abortion extremists vandalize and terrorize these pro-life centers — we can’t allow that and it’s appalling that Gov. Walz and Joe Biden haven’t spoken out about the increase in these awful attacks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.