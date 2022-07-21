To provide our readers with information to help them in their decision-making at the polls for the Aug. 9 Primary Election, we sent out a questionnaire with the same questions to each of the candidates who filed for election in the newly-formed House District 5B, House Districts 10A and 10B, and Senate District 10, who will be on the ballot in the primary. The Q&A for House District 5B and House District 10A ran in the July 17 issue of the Record.
In this issue, we are featuring the candidates for District 10B, which includes the southern half of Morrison County, most of Benton County, central Mille Lacs County, and portions of Isanti and Kanabec County.
Also featured are candidates for Senate District 10 — this senate district includes all of Morrison County, as well as all or most portions of Aitkin, Benton, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec and Mille Lacs.
Candidates were asked to list their occupation, community service groups and/or organizations they have been involved in, as well as civic service and how voters could contact them.
These are the questions asked of the candidates.
- Question 1: Why are you running for office?
- Question 2: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature?
- Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district?
- Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible.
- Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues?
- Wildcard question: Candidates were given the opportunity to address an issue not listed as a previous question.
The candidates are listed in alphabetical order, grouped with their opponents.
Blake Paulson, Foley, House 10B Candidate
Blake Paulson is a worship director and is a member of the Becker Evangelical Free Church, NRA and Minnesota Young Republicans. He has served with the Substance Use Prevention Coalition, Backpack Buddies, University of Minnesota at-large student representative, president of the Collegiate Group for Trump. Paulson can be reached online at blakepaulsonmn.com, on Facebook at BlakePaulsonMN, on Twitter - @theblakepaulson, via email at blake@blakepaulsonmn.com or call (320) 200-4135.
Question 1: Why are you running for office? I was inspired, even “challenged,” to run by these words from Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same . . .”
Looking back, I can see that our freedoms were being gradually eroded in small ways. We didn’t pay much attention to what was happening. But then the pandemic hit and suddenly our state and federal governments were locking us down, masking us, closing our church doors, sending our kids home from school and letting our cities burn. Reagan’s warning was becoming frightfully true.
I didn’t see many people in the previous generation taking up the fight, so I had to do it. For too long, many Minnesotans have stood on the sidelines or been sidelined in the political process and the Democrats have taken advantage of this – we cannot let them dictate our lives any longer. We need people that are willing to stand up and fight if we want to make our state something to be proud of once again.
I was fortunate to work for the Trump campaign and conservative leaders in the Minnesota House of Representatives, where I learned how I could help restore the freedoms we have lost. Growing up in central Minnesota, the Christian and conservative values I learned from my family, church and community give me the confidence to take this step
Question 2: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature? Realistically, my top priority will be to establish myself right away as a principled legislator who is accountable to his constituents. I have seen how the bureaucracy and a few powerful people in St Paul are able to drown good legislation. I will not be a part of that.
Legislatively, I have several priorities: I will support measures to ensure the integrity of our elections. We cannot let the fraud that happened in 2020 ever happen again.
As a result of the long-overdue overturning of Roe v. Wade, we can expect the Democrats to fight tooth and nail to make Minnesota the go-to place for abortions, inviting women from all the surrounding states. I will work with other conservative Republicans to find a way to impede that from happening and to pass pro-life legislation that will save lives.
Another major concern is to prevent and combat the introduction of an un-American curriculum in our public schools. I will support measures to prohibit the teaching of any inherently divisive concepts and to encourage the teaching of what made the United States exceptional, without ignoring our past mistakes and how we corrected them.
I will also assist representatives from districts where the environmental lobby is forcing the shut-down of fossil-fuel powered, reliable generation of electricity. Our state has tremendous natural resources and farmland that can create more jobs, opportunity and a better way of living if the government and its regulations would just get out of the way.
Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district? The workforce shortage affecting all of Minnesota is especially painful to District 10B. From car dealerships to Coborn’s, “Help Wanted” signs are everywhere. Why? We get what we incentivize. Minnesota is a magnet for those that don’t want to work. This issue was made worse during the pandemic when individuals made more sitting at home than putting in an honest day’s work. I will push to make Minnesota’s many programs and benefits equal to the states surrounding us to make Minnesota less attractive to those not in the workforce. Additionally, our state agencies have too much authority. Whether it be the MPCA, DNR or Department of Education, these agencies make too many decisions that are not in the best interest of the people affected by them. A puddle is not a wetland. Covering farmland in solar panels while simultaneously shutting down reliable power sources is not sustainable. Making children feel guilty is not education. I want the people who actually work in the field to be making the decisions affecting our way of life, not some bureaucrat in St. Paul looking at a spreadsheet. Lastly, whatever your political affiliation, you should be confident that when you vote, it counts. Many voters have lost faith in the election processes of this state. Whether it’s Voter ID, provisional ballots, eliminating drop boxes or getting back to Election Day, not Election Month, that faith must be restored.
Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible. I believe our state’s budget “surplus” should be returned to the people – and companies – who actually paid the taxes that created it. The “surplus” is not cash sitting in a bank somewhere. It is nothing but a projection that can be eaten away by runaway inflation caused by the Biden Administration’s economic incompetence.
However, the budget “surplus” is a tremendous opportunity to finally pass long-term tax relief if legislators are willing to do so. Though some of Minnesota’s seniors are not taxed on their Social Security, many still are. It is unfair for people who sacrificed to build a healthy retirement account and already paid taxes on it, to be taxed a second time on that income. Additionally, Minnesota’s business property taxes are some of the highest in the country. We can’t afford to have our grandmas, grandpas and job creators flee the burden of high taxes in Minnesota for Florida or South Dakota. Right now, I can’t blame those that do.
K-12 education is the second-biggest part of the state’s budget, yet families that choose to homeschool or send their kids to a private school, must do so almost completely on their own dime. I believe education dollars should follow students and their parents, not continue to fund a system that many parents do not trust. Minnesota government believes it can spend your money better than you can and that is why our state’s budget has continued to balloon. This must stop and more money should remain in your pocket.
Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues? Thankfully, District 10B has not experienced the same lawlessness as the Twin Cities, yet legislators in St. Paul expect the citizens of greater Minnesota to foot the bill for the incompetence of the Democrat leadership that allowed it. Greater Minnesota cannot continue to bail out Minneapolis and St. Paul. The public safety issues and rampant crime of the last two years has taken lives, left victims without justice, demoralized law enforcement and kept many of us from enjoying concerts, the State Fair or cheering on our favorite sports team in the Twin Cities.
I would like to see and would support legislation that provides more mandatory minimum sentences for certain offenses to ensure criminals serve at least some time instead of playing catch-and-release with known criminals. I would also like to see legislation that provides incentives for more individuals to join the law enforcement profession including things like tuition assistance and bonuses. The public safety issue is much greater than just getting more cops on the street, but with early retirements and a shrinking applicant pool that part must also be addressed.
Law enforcement is continually tasked with more training and meeting new requirements, yet the funding to adequately adhere to these requirements is not always provided. One example being data storage for body camera footage. For any legislation affecting public safety, it is important that it is fully-funded — not defunded or left to departments and communities to figure out on their own.
Wildcard: There are several other important issues to people in 10B including our 2nd Amendment rights, religious liberty, the unchecked authority of regional government and freedom from forced medical decisions. The last two years have been an all-out attack on our liberty. The 2nd Amendment is the only thing keeping the United States from becoming like Canada or Australia. I will support pro-2A legislation like “constitutional carry” and “stand your ground.” I will passionately defend your freedom to worship and live according to your personal convictions. These issues are not Republican vs. Democrat — they are right vs. wrong.
The voters of 10B will see little difference between the talking points in our literature or I predict in these answers because the three of us are similar on paper. The primary on Aug. 9 is a vote not based on our stances on the issues since they will be almost identical. You will be voting for the person you most trust to be a voice for you. The person you believe will be a leader and is most committed to the fight for our future. As your state representative, I will use the Bible and the Constitution as my guides. I will be accountable first to God Almighty and then to you, the people — no one else.
Working in St. Paul, I have seen what works and more so, what does not work in our state government. I have seen representatives that serve with honor and others who take advantage of their power. I pledge to be the former.
Isaac Schultz, Upsala, House 10B Candidate
Isaac Schultz is an auctioneer and district director. He is the president of the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association, Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Boys State Counselor, Boys and Girls Club, National Auctioneers Association. He has been the district director for Congressman Pete Stauber, from 2019 to present. He can be reached online at https://isaacschultzmn.com on Facebook at IsaacSchultzMN, via email at isaac@isaacschultzmn.com or by calling (320) 547-4022.
Question 1: Why are you running for office? I love Minnesota, my family’s roots run deep in this district. My family has lived and worked here for five generations. God-willing, my fiancée Julia and I look forward to raising a sixth generation right here in House District 10B. I am running because Minnesota deserves better.
I believe life begins at conception and ends at natural death. I support your 2nd Amendment rights.
Minnesota needs to be more affordable. Joe Biden and Tim Walz are destroying the middle class. Going to the grocery store and filling our gas tanks should not be such a financial burden. Minnesota’s hard-working taxpayers deserve a break. It is time to return the budget surplus back to those who paid the taxes and to eliminate our state’s income tax.
Minnesota “needs” voter ID and stronger election integrity laws.
We need to let our kids be kids. There is no place for CRT or progressive sex education in our schools. School choice is a must.
Our law enforcement, armed forces and first responders always have our backs. I will continuously support them and fight for all their needs.
Government agencies like the DNR have run amuck under the control of Tim Walz. Mille Lacs Lake has suffered, our farmers and small business owners have suffered and most of all, the people of Minnesota have suffered. We must return the power to the people.
I will be your voice and together we can make Minnesota a great place to live, work, play and raise a family.
Question 2: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature? I see it, I hear it and I feel it! Hardworking Minnesotans are suffering, especially in our district. The increased costs of living and record-high inflation are crushing us. The Walz and Biden administrations are doing absolutely nothing to help Minnesota’s taxpayers. Day in and day out I hear from so many of you about your struggles and it pains me. People should not have to decide between feeding their families or paying their mortgage. I will be a fierce advocate for the taxpayers of this district. Lowering taxes, eliminating the income tax and, making Minnesota’s energy reliable and affordable are top priorities of mine. I am deeply rooted and heavily invested in this district. Win or lose, I’m not leaving. I promise to be your voice and proudly represent the district I’ve always been blessed to call home..
Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district? I value the sanctity of life from conception until natural death. On day one as our state representative, I will author legislation to protect the lives of unborn babies from the violence of abortion. Our taxpayers dollars should never go to fund abortion. Both of my grandmothers lived their final days on our farm surrounded by my family. Being pro-life extends to end of life care as well.
It is the right of the people to keep and bear arms. I will always defend and fight for your 2nd Amendment rights and I will advocate for Stand Your Ground and Castle Doctrine legislation.
Lower taxes. The hardworking taxpayers of Minnesota deserve permanent tax cuts to make Minnesota more affordable. Eliminating the income tax will provide relief to families and grow our economy. Additionally, we must fully eliminate the tax on Social Security income so our seniors can afford to retire here at home.
Minnesota elections need to be fair and honest. We need Voter ID and election integrity laws so that we never again experience the fraud like we saw in 2020.
Tyrannical Tim Walz and his DNR are out of control. Farmers and landowners are suffering due to their extreme far left policies and regulations. It’s time to stop over-regulating and over-taxing our farmers. Farmers know best how to steward their land. There is too much government overreach. The power needs to be returned to the people.
Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible. First, we must return the budget surplus and lower taxes to create an environment where Minnesota is a great place to build and grow a business and raise a family.
State government is constitutionally responsible to provide for transportation infrastructure, education and public safety. Each area is a priority for me to balance with the need to make Minnesota more affordable.
Transportation and infrastructure funding must include provisions to specifically help towns under 5,000 residents build and maintain their roads, bridges and water infrastructure in addition to supporting our townships. Further strategic investments into broadband infrastructure must prioritize rural communities who remain unserved which can be found throughout our district. Access to high speed reliable internet isn’t a luxury anymore, it is a necessity.
I am a graduate of Upsala High School and we must ensure our rural schools remain strong by fixing the education formula to ensure that rural students receive the same funding that metro students receive. Simultaneously, radical ideology like CRT and comprehensive sex education is seeping into our classrooms: This must end. Further, parents must be empowered with parental rights and school choice because every student deserves the best.
Under Joe Biden and Tim Walz, our communities are less safe. Families no longer travel to metro areas because the streets of our large cities are filled with shootings, carjackings, drugs and senseless acts of riots and violence. We must invest in our police and law enforcement and recruit the next generation of law enforcement officers.
Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues? No society can function without law and order. Safety and security must be returned to the streets of our great state. I will fight back against the extremists who seek to dismantle and defund the police. They can be loud, but “we” will be louder. All residents deserve safety and security. I fully support increased penalties to stop repeat offenses by violent criminals and actually hold them accountable, unlike the actions of our judicial system today.
State government must be more supportive of our brave men and women who risk their lives day in and day out protecting us. We need to create more incentives to become a law enforcement officer because fewer and fewer people are entering the profession which will have long-term impacts on our safety. I support increasing opportunities for high school students to experience and enter the profession to create a pipeline for this important career. Further, our responsibility as citizens of our great country is to support and stand with our law enforcement community. I am proud to be the only candidate endorsed in this race by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and I am proud to back the blue.
Minnesota struggles with a huge mental health crisis. Now is time for both parties to come together to fix this problem and invest in the resources necessary to change this trend.
Wildcard: For nearly two years, Minnesotans suffered because of the tyrannical rule of Tim Walz under emergency powers. Our main street small businesses were closed while Walmart remained open. Our kids were kept out of school and then forced to mask for months on end. Freedom loving patriots were forced to get a vaccine or lose their job. COVID positive patients were sent into nursing homes. Tim Walz purchased a $7 million morgue. Long-time DFL politicians and donors received state contracts for COVID testing and vaccine disbursement all while the governor’s power was unchecked. Never again.
I fully support and would author a bill to reform Minnesota’s Emergency Powers so that no future governor, of any party, would ever again rule without our duly elected state legislature during a time of emergency.
We are a country of the people, by the people and for the people. As our state representative, I will be a bold constitutional conservative who will fight every day to make Minnesota a great place to live, work, play and raise a family. I, Isaac Schultz, humbly ask for your vote on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the Republican Primary election so that we can make Minnesota more affordable.
John Ulrick, Hillman, House 10B Candidate
John Ulrick is a farmer, is retired from the military and the owner of a manufacturing facility. He serves as an MLMB (Mount Morris, Lakin, Morrill, Buckman) first responder and is a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Wounded Warrior Project and the Farm Bureau. He can be reached online at www.JohnUlrick.com, on his Facebook page, via email at JohnUlrick1@gmail.com or by calling (320) 292-2831.
Question 1: Why are you running for office? I am running for Minnesota House 10B because I believe with my experience and wisdom acquired throughout my life and my willingness to listen to the people, I can inspire new thinking in St. Paul to get our state government back under control.
Question 2: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature? Voter integrity is number one. We must change our voting process and ban the ways to cast illegal votes.
Second priority is pro-life. I believe that life starts at conception. We must ban abortions or limit when they can be performed. Stop taxpayer abortions in Minnesota.
Third is law enforcement. I support law enforcement 100%. In order to improve law enforcement, we must provide funding, training, equipment and new programs for an ever-changing environment. Join me in the mission to make Minnesota a safer place to live.
Fourth is the tax surplus. The billions in tax surplus in St. Paul has not been talked about much since the session has ended. In my view the surplus is your money collected in over-taxation. This collected surplus is not the government’s money to spend, it belongs to the taxpayers and must be returned back to the people.
Fifth is the 2nd Amendment. I will not infringe the 2nd Amendment in any way, shape or form, including no red flag laws. I support constitutional carry, stand your ground and Castle Doctrine.
Sixth is education reform. We must outlaw critical race theory and its practices, outlaw comprehensive sex education and give education control to the parents. Tax dollars must follow the students.
Additional priorities include farmer support, tax relief, less regulations and new farm programs. I am prepared to engage on any issue that comes across my desk.
Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district? All of them listed above to include medical freedom.
Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible. We need to return the tax surplus back to the people, defund programs that have not performed, defund abortion programs, cut taxes and stimulate the economy. All future surpluses should be required by law to be returned to the people, not spent on new programs.
Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues? I believe that we must provide funding to law enforcement all the way down to the front-line medical first responders for training, equipment and new programs in our ever-changing environment. We need to pass Constitutional Carry, Stand your Ground and Castle Doctrine. We also need to change our education system for our young and give control of the educational system back to the parents. I’m not going to sit here and tell you what is wrong, I’m going to tell you what solutions I’m looking to implement to fix these issues.
Jim Newberger, Milaca, Senate 10 Candidate
Jim Newberger is in property management/operations and maintenance director. Newberger is a former OTR trucker and retired paramedic (30 years Level One trauma center). He is a member of the Sons of the American Legion (SAL), was a volunteer with the local Republican Party, 2008 to 2022, was the local Republican Party chair, 2010 and 2021, the Congressional District 6 deputy chair 2011-12, the Sherburne County Tea Party founder 2008, was a church board member, an adult Sunday school teacher, a missions team leader to Ukraine, five trips; a missions team leader to Russia, two trips; a missions team leader to Romania, one trip; and was an AWANA leader. Newberger served as a Republican state representative for the Minnesota House of Representatives, from 2013 to 2018; he was the vice chair of the Jobs and Energy Committee, from 2017-18; a senior member of the Public Safety Committee, from 2013-18; on the Governor’s Task Force to Combat Synthetic Drugs in 2015. Newberger can be reached online at www.JimForSD10.com or via email at Jim4SD10@Gmail.com.
Question 1: Why are you running for office? My prior state house district included a large part of our new state senate district, most of Benton and parts of Morrison counties. During that time, I became very familiar with the issues facing the folks who live here.
Big government agencies, like the DNR, have been stepping all over our small business owners and farmers.
I know how to stand up for the folks who live here. I’ve done it before and would be honored to do so again. Also, I am deeply concerned about the governor’s abuse of executive powers. A few days to “flatten the curve” became over 400 days of executive rule. This can never happen again. I will support measures to reform the executive powers that the governor has.
We must do everything possible to stop this runaway inflation. The Biden-Walz economy will ruin our state if we don’t act soon.
I will also hold this office in high esteem. I will not use demeaning false labels to describe others. This is a junior high tactic that does not belong in our state senate.
Question 2: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature? I have four main areas of focus. 1. Protect our kids. I will do everything in my power to push the Protect Minnesota Kids Act. Currently adult sexual predators are preying on our kids. When they get caught, they usually get a slap on the wrist and are set free. The PMKA will send these perverts to prison.
2. Stop the use of drive-up voter ballot boxes. There were many of these in the metro. These boxes are a big source of voter fraud. They need to go. Also, we must establish voter ID once and for all.
3. Enact legislation that will keep the DNR off of our farmers’ backs. Currently the DNR has imposed unrealistic water use limits on our farmers. I stopped the DNR in 2017, when they tried to shut down our family farms and would be honored to do so again.
4. Make it illegal for state agencies to transfer their funding dollars to pay for abortions. This occurred in the past. We funded the agency then they reallocated the funds to abortion providers. Republicans sued in court to stop it. Our liberal courts favored the agencies and allowed them to use funds for abortions. I will author legislation to prevent this and to stop the use of Minnesota tax dollars for abortion funding. Every Minnesotan is being forced to fund abortions. This is criminal and must stop.
Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district? Our district is very big and includes just about every industry. The biggest ones would be farming, tourism, logging and mining. The biggest problem most of these industries have is over-regulation and over-taxing. I will always work to stop over-regulation and reduce taxes.
State agencies must work for our industries. We must put an end to the heavy-handed way these agencies have treated our industries and family farms. Over-regulation is the biggest enemy to mining and logging. Also, tourism is getting hit hard. Who can afford to drive to Minnesota when gas is nearly $5 per gallon?
Inflation is choking the life out of our businesses and is pushing family budgets beyond the breaking point. This problem is due to mismanagement by the federal government and the Walz administration.
We also have a large population of veterans in our district. These folks put everything on the line to protect our freedoms. Taking care of them is a priority for me. I have helped veterans in the past and would be honored to do so again.
Finally, we must continue to support our energy industry. I am the only person in this race who has voted to support Enbridge Line 3.
Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible. I strongly favor adopting a zero-based budget plan. Simply put, every year, the state agencies blow the dust off of the previous budget and add an increase to it. This is how government becomes an unstoppable money monster. Instead, each agency should start at zero dollars and build their budgets based on actual needs. These budgets would then be approved by the Legislature.
I do not favor supplemental budgets. A budget will be passed next year and each agency needs to live within its means.
We must stop taxing Social Security. This is a double tax on people’s incomes. Minnesota is one of the few states that still does this. People cannot afford to retire in Minnesota.
We are over-taxing our citizens while sitting on one of the biggest budget surpluses in our state history. Why should the state government have so much of your money when everyone else is getting squeezed? I fully support giving back the surplus to the people who it was taken from. If this cannot be agreed to, then the surplus dollars should be spent on tax relief and paying off Minnesota’s debt load.
We need to be transparent about the cost of many of the state programs. Simply put, many of these programs have built in costs that go years beyond what is promoted to the public. This spending is called “tails.” These tails are costing the taxpayer millions of dollars every year, just to keep old programs alive. It’s time to start chopping off tails.
Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues? I worked for 30 years as a paramedic. I have a unique perspective on public safety. I worked side-by-side with law enforcement officers and firefighters. I have a deep respect for what they do. We need to respect our law enforcement officers and do everything in our power to recruit and retain good officers. One way to do this is to re-establish the Part-Time Peace Officer License. Bringing this back would be a useful tool for many departments that struggle with staffing needs.
We also need to increase the penalties for those who choose to riot or shut down our roads while protesting. Over 1,000 homes were looted, burned or vandalized in recent years. Stores were pillaged and overrun by mobs. People who do this must go to jail. I was a co-author of HF 390 in 2017-18. This bill made it a gross misdemeanor if you were found guilty of obstructing roads due to protesting. It was vetoed by the governor.
I also firmly support Constitutional Carry and the Stand-Your-Ground laws. I was given an A+ with a voting score of 100% by the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus. There were only 10 senate candidates in the entire state who rated that high. One of my opponents, Steve Wenzel, was given a C for his stand on 2nd Amendment rights.
Wildcard: Recently, the Benton County Republicans held an official convention for their top choice for this race. They’ve known me for over a decade. If they had any issues with my performance as a legislator, then they would have shown me the door. I won in the first round with 88%. Mr. Wenzel refused to attend.
Steve Wenzel, a 30-year Democrat, authored bill HF 3648. This would have brought North Star rail line up to Ripley. The North Star has become one of the biggest wastes of tax dollars in Minnesota history. How many millions of dollars would have been wasted if Mr. Wenzel’s bill had passed?
I am a pro-life candidate with a 100% pro-life voting record. I cast over 22 lifesaving votes during my six years in the Legislature. I was endorsed by MCCL in 2012,14 and 16. I did sidewalk counseling in front of abortion clinics and spent 30 years saving lives as a paramedic. I will never compromise on life. I will never vote for a pro-abortion leader in my caucus. This question needs to be asked of my opponents.
I am pro Second Amendment and endorsed by the NRA in 2012, 2014 and 2016. My bill, HF 722 became law in 2017. It prevents the government from confiscating your firearms during emergencies.
I won a Conservative Excellence Award from CPAC and a Best Friend of the Taxpayers Award while serving in the legislature.
Steve Wenzel, Little Falls, Senate 10 Candidate
Steve Wenzel is a professor of political science at Central Lakes College, Brainerd and the executive director of the Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government, Central Lakes College. He is a member of St. Mary’s Church, Little Falls; Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, Little Falls Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus, Board Member, Central Lakes College Foundation, Board Member and recent Chair on Minnesota State Commission, Center for Rural Policy and Development, 2009-2021; member of both Minnesota and Morrison County Historical Societies, Minnesota Military Museum at Camp Ripley and the American Political Science Association. He can be reached through his website at stevewenzel.com.
Question 1: Why are you running for office? I made the decision to run for state senate for Morrison County and District 10 because I am convinced that our great state and nation are on a dangerous, perilous course due to the disastrous, divisive policies of the Walz-Biden Administrations. I feel obligated as a citizen to do all that I can to alter and reverse the perilous course we are on. I am fiercely determined to propose new policies that will help change the direction of our state to one which serves families, farmers and working people; policies that will protect innocent, unborn human life and end taxpayer funding of abortions; policies that will increase economic growth and job creation; new policies to improve basic education in our schools and colleges and changes in state law that will improve the public safety and protect innocent, law-abiding citizens from dangerous, violent criminals.
I believe my background as a lifelong resident of Morrison County, my experience as a legislator for 28 years representing the people of Morrison, Mille Lacs and Crow Wing counties, my service in President George W. Bush’s Administration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and my work as a college professor of Political Science will enable me to effectively represent the people of District 10 in the Minnesota Senate.
Question 2: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature? In view of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision which overturned Roe v. Wade — a Supreme Court decision in 1973 that invalidated in all 50 states all laws restricting abortions and which effectively allowed the taking of innocent, unborn human life at all stages of pregnancy right up to the moment of birth, therefore the recent decision now returns this issue to the states and to its elected representatives to decide how or whether unborn human life will be protected. I am in agreement with the majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, which states that a right to an abortion cannot be found in the U.S. Constitution, a document I am familiar with and which its provisions I teach to students in my college American Government class. I stated in my announcement of candidacy that I would, if elected, author legislation on the first day of the 2023 session to protect all unborn human life from the violence of abortion and also legislation banning taxpayer funding of abortions. During my House tenure, I authored legislation to ban partial-birth and late-term abortions and taxpayer funding of abortions; a law providing for the decent burial of unborn babies and for the right of parents to know before an abortion can be performed on their minor child. I believe that the purpose of government must be to protect life — not take it away. Also, I am the only candidate in this area endorsed by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life..
Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district? There is no question but that the disastrous effects of the Biden-Walz energy policies which stopped all fossil-fuel and natural gas production in the United States has had the disastrous effect of sky-rocketing prices for gas, groceries, automobiles, rents and virtually everything consumers buy. The price of gas and diesel fuel at $5 per gallon adversely affects families, farmers and every worker and increases the cost of everything they buy and must do. There is no question that Minnesota, like President Biden and the Democratic Congress, spends too much and taxes too much. I am proposing new tax policies at the state level that, if enacted, will at least reduce the pain of rampant, runaway inflation — and which will also benefit Minnesota’s entire economy.
I would repeal the state tax on Social Security. Minnesota is only one of 12 states that taxes Social Security. I will author legislation to reduce Minnesota’s high income tax rate which has Minnesota in the top five states with the highest income tax rates. Minnesota is also in the top five states as well on its total tax rates of sales tax, income tax and property taxes combined. I would therefore author legislation to reduce the tax rates in Minnesota to a level that would take Minnesota out of the top 10 states in tax ranking. We are now seeing an exodus of residents leaving high-tax states The same could happen in Minnesota if Governor Walz and the DFL continue their high spend, high tax policies.
Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible. The fact that Minnesota currently has a $10 billion surplus is proof that Minnesota taxes too much. But there are other very serious problems in Minnesota’s legislative budgeting process, the worst of which there is no accountability or procedures in place to detect and prevent fraud, waste and abuse of state tax dollars. Minnesota’s biennial budget passed and signed by Governor Walz in 2021 was $52 billion, a $3.7 billion increase over the previous biennium. Indeed, at that rate of spending and budget growth, the 2023 biennial budget could reach $57 billion! In reviewing Minnesota’s biennial budget, I noted that Minnesota’s rate of spending per capita on public welfare was an astounding $3,021 — the highest in the nation! What’s more, Minnesota’s Legislative Auditor found $29 million in Department of Human Services overpayments but was unable to pinpoint who authorized the illegal overpayments. We also saw news reports of illegal immigrants successfully applying for child care development grants and reports that possibly $200 million of Minnesota tax dollars found its way to terrorist organizations in the Middle East. The Minnesota Senate’s attempt to get to the bottom of this investigation was met with no cooperation from the Dayton and Walz Administrations, under which these scandalous irregularities occurred. I would author legislation to make the Minnesota DHS accountable to the taxpayers. I would use the surplus to reduce the tax rates on income and small businesses and reduce property taxes for homeowners, farmers and small businesses.
Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues? There is a serious violent crime problem in Minnesota and the current DFL leadership of Governor Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are not doing anything about it and may well be contributing to the problem. In May 2020, Walz refused to call out the Minnesota National Guard following the death of George Floyd resulting in the destruction of 1,500 Minneapolis businesses by arsonists and looters at a cost of $1 billion to Minneapolis business owners and taxpayers. Walz refused to intervene even before or immediately after the burning down of the Minneapolis Third Precinct headquarters. Ellison also supported the defunding of the Minneapolis Police Department. In Minneapolis, the homicide rate in 2020 and 2021 was 100% higher than in 2019. Likewise, in 2021, Minneapolis had 640 carjackings, an increase of over 60% from 2020. I will author legislation to increase penalties for violent crime, carjacking and prosecution of dangerous, violent juvenile offenders. I will propose legislation that would require prosecutors and county attorneys to follow the law for charging dangerous, violent offenders. Too often we read of a terrible, tragic crime that happened and then find that the perpetrator had a rap sheet that included many crimes with weapons, but stayed prison sentences and probation for these serious offenses. I would author legislation to ban judges waiving mandatory, minimum sentences for repeat offenders who use a gun in the commission of a crime. It is time for public officials to defend the police — not defund them.
Wildcard: I would also make agriculture and family farming a top priority if elected to the Legislature. The fact is that agriculture is the largest industry in Morrison County and District 10 and in the state of Minnesota.
Agriculture contributes $90 billion dollars to the state’s economy and Minnesota is the fifth largest agriculture state among the 50 states in our nation. The state needs to reduce property taxes for both farmers and small businesses and end costly and punitive state regulations against them. Minnesota prospers when farmers and small businesses do well and state policy must adopt policies that sustains and supports this key industry in our state.
On education, I favor more parental input into public school curriculums. I support legislation that would ban taxpayer funding for schools that teach the critical race theory (CRT), which wrongly and falsely teaches young children that America is a racist nation inflicted with “systemic racism.” I like Florida’s law by Governor DeSantis that bans transgender and same-sex education at an inappropriate early age such as in elementary school or degrading America, its history and its great Founding Fathers. I would promote policy and philosophy that require a curriculum prioritizing reading, writing, math, history and science and which teaches children “how” to think — not “what” to think.
Lastly, the issue of gun owner rights and gun control. I strongly support the 2nd Amendment. I believe in the right of every law-abiding citizen to protect and defend themselves, their family and their property from assault and invasion by dangerous criminals who threaten their lives.
Nathan Wesenberg, Little Falls, Senate 10 Candidate
Nathan Wesenberg is a wildlife biologist. He is the Morrison County Concerned Citizens founder and involved in fundraising for MOLS Evening for Education.
In contrast to my opponents who have been in office for a combined 34 years, I have not held any elected positions in government. I am a father who is frustrated with our government and am running to represent the people in our district, state and country. It’s time for change. While most elected officials go into office with pure intentions, many of them, after a short time in office, begin to lose their way. Our founding fathers never intended for us to have career politicians making laws for decades and decades. I pledge to serve a maximum of two terms in the Minnesota senate.
Wesenberg can e contacted through his website at wesenbergforsenate.com, on Facebook: Nathan Wesenberg for Senate, by phone at (320) 492-9296 or by email at wesenbergforsenate@gmail.com.
Question 1: Why are you running for office? For too long, politicians have not represented their constituents. They get into office and lose their convictions. We need change! I am not a politician and am not running for power or money. I will represent the people and fight for them from day one. I am not concerned about being buddies with my colleagues, but will stand up for what the people want.
Our government officials make promises to get elected, then listen to their handlers, who hold them on puppet strings and fail to represent those who elected them. We need citizen servants standing up and representing their communities. To take our country back, we need to start fighting back from the ground up.
Our children need us to stop the craziness that is engulfing our country. I will not let my family, your family, our state and our country fall apart without resisting the evil infiltrating our lives. I was born and raised in the community I live in and will not allow it to be taken over by corrupt politics. The time to fight back is now and we are all in this together. We need to save our communities from excessive government that taxes us out of house and home, so they can have great benefits, while we work ourselves to death.
Question 2: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature? We have a $14 billion dollar budget surplus in the state of Minnesota. We need to stop taxing Social Security benefits, lower other taxes on seniors and lower taxes in general. It is fiscally irresponsible to keep increasing our taxes as we continue to have higher surpluses year after year. Our parents and grandparents worked hard to ensure we would have a great country to live in. It is up to us to give them a break after a lifetime of hard work. The government’s rainy-day fund is our money. It should be in our bank accounts accruing interest. We worked for it, let us keep more of our hard-earned pay.
We need to have term limits, not just in congress, but for all politicians. Politics was never meant to be a career. Get the job done and go home. If you can’t get the job done, you should not be re-elected, year after year, with the promise for doing better next time. Term limits will make people work hard and keep them honest.
Question 3: What do you see as key issues in your legislative district? After four prosperous years under the Trump administration, we have been through two years of hell under Joe Biden. We need to take care of ourselves, our communities and put America first. Many are having a hard time putting food on their own tables, but we continue to send aid around the world. We need to start taking care of people in our own communities and heal our nation.
We need to efficiently spend the money we are being taxed and lower the taxes to keep more money in people’s pockets. Our public school system needs a complete overhaul. While we are told things like CRT, age inappropriate sexual material and a general hatred of American values do not exist in schools, they do. We need to stick to math, science and reading, rather than teaching kids that they can be 13 different genders or a unicorn or a helicopter. People need to be made aware of these issues and I will continue to speak out against the craziness happening in our society right now.
Question 4: The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible. We need to put the brakes on runaway spending and reverse course before it’s too late to save Minnesota! Even when the Republicans have had a majority in the House or Senate or in both chambers, our budget continues to increase exponentially. Rather than voting on 1,100-page omnibus bills that increase spending and grow government (like Jim Newberger has done) we need to be much more fiscally responsible. These politicians will point out the “good” things in the bill, but will not tell you about the money that is wasted or spent on taxpayer-funded abortions. Look to the March 23, 2022, article by MCCL.
The government is tasked with building and maintaining infrastructure (roads, bridges, government facilities), having a public safety system and maintaining our military for national defense. We can cut unneeded programs and cut wasteful spending. We need to stop creating more taxes and more laws. We need to stop giving taxpayer money to people who are not working, just so politicians can use that as a way to get votes.
Question 5: Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues? When we refuse to prosecute crime, we not only make our communities less safe, but we discourage good qualified people from entering the field of law enforcement. Violent crime is on the rise in Minnesota. We need to support our law enforcement officers who risk their lives to apprehend suspects on a daily basis. They do a job that many could never imagine. They are often in high stress situations and need to make split second decisions.
Prosecutors are not holding criminals accountable, it is a revolving door, catch and release, which sends the message that it’s OK to commit crimes. When criminals are arrested but not prosecuted it emboldens criminals. Why are we protecting criminals at the expense of innocent people?
Law enforcement officers do not want to enter a field that when they have no support from the justice system and are under increased scrutiny by the left. If we would actually impose stiffer penalties for criminals and support our law enforcement officers, we would lower crime and increase retention of good officers and also bolster recruitment..
Wildcard: Having worked for the government (the DNR) I know how inefficient the government functions. It’s time for normal everyday people to stand up and take our country back! Politicians are supposed to be servants to their constituents. We need to work for the people in our districts, not for lobbyists and political back scratchers. I and other individuals have brought concerns to local elected officials and received answers like “We need to elect a Republican governor if we want to change anything.” That is the wrong answer. We need action now!
I started a group in our area last year. We meet every other week and have been making change right now. We stopped our children from being re-masked at school, got CNN removed from our public school, have been battling CRT and indoctrination of our children, have helped people with township issues, informed people of voting corruption and have emboldened others to stand up and use their voices to push back against the craziness engulfing our lives. Our government and politicians have spent too long making promises that they never keep.
It only takes one senator to stand up and force a roll call vote. I will stand up on day one and start forcing votes for what we the people have been promised. When I call for votes on Stand Your Ground laws or a heartbeat bill, my Republican colleagues will vote with me because they’ve told their constituents that they’ll protect the 2nd Amendment and the unborn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.