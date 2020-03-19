Fr. Ben Kociemba, Fr. Jimmy Joseph, and Fr. Mark Botzet, pastors of the six Little Falls area parishes, including St. Mary’s, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. James in Randall, St. Stanislaus in Sobieski and Sacred Heart in Flensburg, will offer and con-celebrate Sunday Mass live on KLTF Radio, AM 960, at 9 a.m.
This will be evolving, but it is anticipated that it will continue through Easter pending Diocesan guidelines.
The area parishes are also livestreaming on the Facebook pages, “Little Falls Catholic” and “Tri-Parish Catholic Community of Sobieski, Flensburg and Randall" at https://www.littlefallscatholic.org/
Local media outlets like the Morrison County Record and KLTF Radio will be provided with more information in the coming days.
