Randy H. Winscher, incumbent Morrison County Commissioner for District 3, announced his run for re-election.
“I’m an avid supporter of the Constitution of the United States and the Second Amendment,” he said. “I will continue engaging with the community, serve for value and promote common sense.”
Winscher said he is praying for the health of all Morrison County residents.
“I’m positive we will all become stronger during these challenging times,” he said. “It’s been an honor serving the people of Morrison County these past seven years,” he said.
Winscher can be reached at (320) 584-5671, (320) 260-0320 or at randyw@co.morrison.mn.us.
