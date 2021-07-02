Lately it seems that when it’s my time for the inspirational message, it falls on or near a holiday, this one, the Fourth of July — America’s day to celebrate our nations birth and independence, without exception makes it easier to come up with a theme. Of course its a day (or weekend) to enjoy being on the water, taking in a parade, having a barbecue and, of course, taking in a fireworks display. All fun stuff and so it should be. Living in the greatest country on the earth that is celebrating it’s 245th birthday should be enjoyed!
Last year, I used the theme of liberty to honor our country’s founding and weaved into it the liberties that we have in Jesus Christ and how he can deliver us from all things that cause hopelessness and despair in our lives. So my inspiration for this article comes from the events that occurred on July 1st through July 3rd 1863, near the Pennsylvania town of Gettysburg. If you’re not familiar with the battle of Gettysburg, it took place during the Civil War where the Confederate army of Northern Virginia under the command of General Robert E. Lee came to meet the Army of the Potomac under General George Meade’s command.
This pivotal battle was a watershed moment of the Civil War. If the Confederate army was successful, it had a clear path straight to our nation’s capitol. For three days some of the most intense fighting and blood shed of the Civil War took place. The causalities were staggering, the Union Army lost 23,000 of the 93,000 that fought there and the Confederate Army lost 28,000 of the 71,000 who fought in that battle — over 51,000 combined casualties!
It’s almost inconceivable to imagine what those battlefields of Gettysburg looked liked once the battle ceased. The lives lost and the blood that was shed was not lost on then President Abraham Lincoln, who, later that year in giving that magnificent speech, said so eloquently “We are met on a great battlefield of that war [and] we have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those here who gave their lives that that nation might live ... the world ... can never forget what they did here ... that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom.”
I don’t care what anyone says or thinks about our country negatively, I believe we live in the greatest country on the earth because of the courage, bravery and blood that was shed by so many so I could live in freedom!
How about this, as many do at Christmas time in reading the Christmas story from Luke 2; why not include at our celebrations, reading Lincoln’s Gettysburg address or portions of our Declaration of Independence in honor of the blood that was shed to procure our freedoms!
Just as Lincoln recognized the great price and blood that was shed on that battlefield so that freedom may be experienced by all because of what this country affords, there was another one who shed his blood that we might have eternal life — Jesus Christ! In 1 Peter 1:18-19, the apostle Peter said, that we were [set free] not with perishable things but with the precious blood of Christ. In short, our eternal destiny and our spiritual freedom is based solely upon Jesus Christ’s willingness to shed his blood on that cross so that we might have life and have it in abundance!
As one celebrates our blessed country’s independence, let’s also think about the freedom one can have because of Jesus Christ’s willingness to shed his blood so that we might live in spiritual freedom!
