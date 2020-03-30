To the Editor:
Americans are tough. When times are rough and businesses are trying to figure how to keep their doors open, we step up to the plate. It is as though when we realize we are unable to change the entire economy or fix a national or world-wide crisis, we get to work changing what we can — our own corner.
When Americans lose their jobs, they still give — to their houses of worship, to charities and they share their fellow citizens’ burdens. During national or global chaos, Americans help each other. We laser focus on what really matters: other people.
The COVID-19 crisis is no different. Everywhere in America we read stories of businesses and individuals rolling up their sleeves. Our government didn’t have to strong-arm our nation’s companies, they have retrofitted their own businesses to produce hand-sanitizers instead of liquor, respirators instead of cars, face masks instead of underwear. Public and private entities have joined hands for a marriage that is helping our nation get through this crisis and will help accelerate the healing once we are through it.
For America, the tougher the times, the tougher our resolve to help. Morrison County is no different. — Becky Olson, Little Falls
