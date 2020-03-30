To the Editor:
The students, parents, teachers and staff of Mary of Lourdes School extend a message of gratitude to the Little Falls community for helping them achieve fundraising success through the 2020 Catholic Schools raffle program. The school was able to raise $12,985 through the program in ticket sales and donations, beating their $12,000 goal. Costs to run the raffle are provided by Catholic United Financial so every dollar raised by ticket sales stays with this school. — Mary of Lourdes Principal Jodi Vandereheiden, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.