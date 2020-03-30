To the Editor:

    The students, parents, teachers and staff of Mary of Lourdes School extend a message of gratitude to the Little Falls community for helping them achieve fundraising success through the 2020 Catholic Schools raffle program. The school was able to raise $12,985 through the program in ticket sales and donations, beating their $12,000 goal. Costs to run the raffle are provided by Catholic United Financial so every dollar raised by ticket sales stays with this school. — Mary of Lourdes Principal Jodi Vandereheiden, Little Falls

