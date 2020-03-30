All questions related to what a person can or cannot during Gov. Tim Walz' order to stay home, which is in effect from March 27 through April 10 - should be directed to The State of MN Emergency Operations Hotline 800-657-3504, between the hours of 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Stay at home -- does that mean I can have a garage sale or not? Call State of MN Emergency - not the Sheriff's office
