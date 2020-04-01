Maintenance crews will be crack sealing roads this week. This will include CSAH 52 and 17 in Little Falls, and County Road 276 south of Harding. Crews will work in one lane, and flaggers will control traffic. Please use caution around these work zones.
Crews will also be out patching potholes again this week, which will include CSAH 1, north of Randall and along CSAH 26 west of Royalton. Crews will continue sweeping intersections along county roads as weather permits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.