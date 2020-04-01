Morrison County Public Works logo

Maintenance crews will be crack sealing roads this week. This will include CSAH 52 and 17 in Little Falls, and County Road 276 south of Harding. Crews will work in one lane, and flaggers will control traffic. Please use caution around these work zones.

Crews will also be out patching potholes again this week, which will include CSAH 1, north of Randall and along CSAH 26 west of Royalton. Crews will continue sweeping intersections along county roads as weather permits.

