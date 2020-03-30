To the Editor:
Last week’s guest column by Pastor Priola was well written in talking about trusting and praying to God for what is happening in America. Here’s more.
Deuteronomy 28 discusses the blessings for obedience and the curses that would come for disobedience to God’s teachings. The principle applies to America. We are now reaping major curses. Why? Major sins. Isaiah 59:2 says, “But your iniquities have separated between you and your God and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.”
The answer lies in Isaiah 1:16-20, “Wash you, make you clean; put away the evil of your doings from before mine eyes; cease to do evil; 17 Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow. 18 Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool. 19 If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: 20 But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken.” — James Steinle, Swanville
