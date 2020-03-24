In an effort to meet the critical needs in the Staples-Motley community due to the effects of COVID-19, the Staples-Motley Area Community Foundation (SMACF) has established a relief fund. The Staples Motley Emergency Relief and Response Fund will be available to help small businesses, organizations and individuals who have been negatively impacted by the virus. SMACF will provide oversight of the fund, while working closely with the Staples Economic Development Authority and the Initiative Foundation.
“Our local businesses are the backbone of our community and deserve our support during this trying time,” said SMACF Chair, Katie Heppner. “If you are looking for a way to make a difference, we encourage you to shop local and to consider donating to this fund .” Proceeds will be used to make grants to assist disproportionately affected communities; to address the economic impacts of reduced and lost work resulting from the outbreak; to meet immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations caused by coronavirus-related closures; and to respond to increased demands placed on our stressed social support systems. Over the long-term, the fund can support recovery needs that will inevitably arise.
Gifts to this fund can be used to:
• Help local businesses who are impacted by COVID-19
• Help those whose jobs are affected or will be affected in the near future
• Help those whose household utilities or housing may be affected, and more.
Donations can be made online by visiting www.givemn.org/story/Sma-Emergency-Fund. To make an offline donation, make checks payable to the Initiative Foundation, 405 First St. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345. Note “Staples-Motley Area Emergency Relief and Recovery Fund” in the memo line. All gifts will be available immediately to support grant-making efforts.
