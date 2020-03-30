To the Editor:
Our desire for a resolution declaring Morrison County a Second Amendment dedicated county is not just about guns, it’s about so much more — your Constitutional right for due process.
At the state and federal level, there’s a push to take this away. They want to be able to take your personal property, without appearing in court, without being able to face your accuser and then force you to prove your innocence.
They disguise this by saying they’re “protecting you” from some other harm or fear, real, perceived or imaginary. Under the Second Amendment, it’s your right to keep and bear arms. If they’re willing to take away your rights and not give you due process while doing it, what other rights are they going to take away without due process because they are “protecting you”?
It’s the job of every local elected official to protect the rights of the people of Morrison County. For the rights of our residents and the safety of our beloved county deputies, we’re asking elected officials to pass a resolution declaring Morrison County will not allocate county resources to enforce these unconstitutional laws regarding firearms now, so we don’t lose all of our rights later. — Aric Watnaas, Cushing
