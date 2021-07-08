Science Camp at the Little Falls Community Middle School covers a myriad of science experiments and demonstrations.
Thursday, Jerry Wenzel, a retired teacher, and Jeff Opelia, science teacher at LFCMS, demonstrated what happens to various objects when subjected to liquid nitrogen, which reaches a temperature of 370 degrees below zero.
An inflated balloon deflated in the stuff because the molecules were slowed so much by the cold liquid nitrogen and inflated again when it was taken out as the molecules warmed. A rubber bouncy ball didn’t bounce very well after being dunked — it shattered into many pieces (and made a loud noise) when Wenzel threw it on the floor.
