After the victory over Upsala Thursday, Feb. 17, the Pioneer girls basketball team traveled to Little Falls to take on their Conference rival, and added another win to their streak, with a 59-28 victory, Friday, Feb. 18.
Alyssa Sadlovsky had one of the best games of her career, scoring a whopping 32 points all by herself.
She had more points than the entire Flyers roster made the whole game, and accounted for 54% of the Pioneers’ total points.
Sadlovsky shot 10-of-22 on the day, with nine of those shots made from beyond the 3-point line, 9-of-18. She also sank 3-of-5 baskets from the free throw line.
The Flyers’ top scorer was Kendal Swantek, with 11 points, nailing 5-of-7 baskets inside the arc.
The Pioneers, 18-6 on the season and 10-2 in the conference, have won four of their last five games and hope to get their sixth in a game against Zimmerman, Thursday, Feb. 24.
The loss to the Pioneers dropped the Flyers girls to 4-19 on the season.
In an attempt to get out of the slump they are in, the Flyers look to take down the Albany Huskies, who sit atop the conference at 19-4, Thursday, Feb. 24.
Royals snap losing streak
The Royals traveled to Eden Valley-Watkins Thursday, Feb. 17, in hopes to end the four-game losing streak the team had, and finally broke that streak, with a 64-55 win.
Kylie Waytashek was the Royals’ leading scorer, with 21. She completed 6-of-12 total field goals, 4-of-7 from inside the arc and 2-of-5 from the 3-point line. She also tallied 10 rebounds and six blocks.
Mya Yourczek was right behind her, scoring 20 points, making 7-of-9 of her 2-pointers, and 1-of-4 from the 3-point line. She matched Waytashek’s rebound total, with 10, as well as five assists and a block.
Royalton’s win put them at 12-12 on the season. In an effort to get back over .500, they travel to Kimball, Thursday, Feb. 24.
Bulldogs drop last two
Swanville traveled to Osakis Thursday, Feb. 17, to face its conference rival, but was unable to get it done, falling 69-31.
Karley Loven was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer with 10 points, also recording four rebounds.
Lauren Miller was right behind her teammate, scoring seven total points, as well as tallying nine rebounds.
In a disappointing performance, the Bulldogs have lost their third straight game after going on an eight-game win streak. They find themselves at 12-9 overall and 3-5 in conference games.
Swanvilles’ game against Verndale, Feb. 22, was cancelled due to weather conditions.
Swanville’s next game is at Pillager to face the 15-8 Huskies, Thursday, Feb. 24.
