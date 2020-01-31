All residents of Little Falls, and the surrounding area within the 56345 zip code, are invited to attend any of the upcoming OurTown 56345 Community Design meetings that will be held Feb. 10 - 12, in Little Falls. Food, fellowship and fun are promised for residents of all ages at these events.
OurTown 56345 seeks input from area residents regarding their hopes, concerns, visions and priorities to build a healthy and sustainable future for all who live within the 56345 zip code. A wide variety of perspectives are needed, therefore representatives of all economic, racial, ethnic, educational backgrounds residing in the 56345 zip code area are encouraged to attend. Assistance is available for those needing help with childcare or transportation in order to participate in these events by contacting Vicki at Five Wings Arts Council, (701) 200-1375.
These open house-style events will be available on three different days, for three hours at each of three sites. The public can drop in for as short or long a time, as fits their schedule and interests. The important thing is to come and be heard at one of these events: Monday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Initiative Foundation, 405 First St. SE; Tuesday, Feb. 11, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Purple Carrot, Victor Mall Bldg., 53 E. Broadway; and Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Middle School Commons. 1000 First Ave. NE.
At these events participants will have a broad array of ways to convey their ideas, from engaging in conversations, writing, artistically or graphically conveying what is on their minds, or simply playing with materials to build their own vision.
If residents are not able to attend any of these Community Design meetings, they are encouraged to complete an online survey which can be found of the city of Little Falls Facebook page or the OurTown 56345 Facebook page. Anyone who has already completed this survey is invited to attend the Community Design meetings, as their survey input is reflected in the themes that have emerged in this community listening process.
A Spanish version of the survey is available online at the OurTown 56345 Facebook page, on the city of Little Falls Facebook page. Paper copies of the survey in Spanish can be obtained at the City Hall office. A bilingual Spanish – English interpreter will be available at the Feb. 12 event.
The OurTown 56345 Community Visioning Project is a nine-month process of collecting information from as many 56345 residents as possible. This information will be synthesized to find recurring themes and trends that will inform the creation of a Strategic Framework, a printed document that articulates the vision, values and strategic priorities for the Little Falls area for years to come.
Led by a 27-member Steering Committee, this process is made possible because the City of Little Falls, in partnership with Sprout and the Five Wings Arts Council, were awarded a grant through a highly competitive national funding program of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Our Town program.
In addition to the federal funding through the National Endowment for the Arts, this process is funded locally by the Initiative Foundation and Sourcewell. For more information, contact ourtown56345@gmail.com or call (701) 200-1375.
