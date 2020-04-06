The Morrison County Sheriff's Office will be conducting cold water rescue training on Pierz Fish Lake Monday April 6th from approximately 8am to 5pm. Training will be located at the public access.
We want the public to be aware of this training, as to not alarm anyone. Deputies will be practicing social distancing due to Covid-19. We would appreciate the public keeping their distance for everyone’s safety as well. Thank you for understanding, as this is invaluable training for our staff and the residents we serve.
