COVID-19 is now a word that is circulating through every household. But what is it? COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus that has not been found in people until now. Many cases of COVID-19 are mild to moderate which don’t require a clinic visit or hospitalization.
There are populations that are at highest risk for COVID-19. They include older people or people who have underlying health conditions including blood disorders, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, a compromised immune system, late term or recent pregnancy, endocrine disorders, metabolic disorders, heart disease, lung disease, neurological condition and others.
Some symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Less common symptoms include muscle aches, headache, sore throat and diarrhea. Symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and can manage them at home, there is no need to seek medical care or be tested for the virus. If your symptoms are worsening such as difficulty breathing, you should seek medical care right away. Individuals should call their doctors office or emergency room before going in and letting them know their symptoms.
It is important that people stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus. With the Governor’s “Stay at Home Order” it is now not just a recommendation, it is an order with the hopes to flatten the curve and not overwhelm our hospitals. People are still able to leave their homes for essential needs such as groceries, medications, health care, outdoor exercise, etc.
If someone in your household has a lab tested positive COVID-19 result, keep the entire household at home. MDH will contact you directly about staying home for 14 days. It is important to have a plan in place in the event someone in your home contracts the virus.
Make sure to get to know your neighbors, especially older individuals. Identify aid organizations in your community that you and your family can contact in the event you need to access information such as health care services, mental health services, food and other supplies. Practice everyday preventative actions now including avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home when you are sick, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
An emergency like this can cause stress for many. It is important to ensure that you are taking care of your mental and emotional health during these trying times. It is normal to have several different emotions during a crisis. Limit worry and agitation by limiting the amount of time you are watching or listening to the media as well as reaching out to friends and family members whom you trust.
At the time this article is being written, Morrison County does not have any positive cases of COVID-19. Morrison County is taking preparedness action to ensure a plan is in place if we were to see cases here. Residents should make sure that if they are exhibiting signs and symptoms of the virus, they should contact their health care provider before taking action.
It is important to keep in mind that this is a very fluid and ever-changing situation, so make sure to check the MDH and CDC website frequently for updates. Call the MDH Hotline at (651) 201-3920 or Morrison County Public Health at (320) 632-6664 for questions regarding this pandemic.
Shelby Erdrich is a registered nurse at Morrison County Public Health.
