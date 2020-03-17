Today, March 17, 2020, Morrison County Public Health is announcing the activation of the Department Operation Center (DOC) in response to the current COVID-19 outbreak. At this time, the DOC is operating in a monitoring phase in the hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Currently, there are 54 confirmed cases in the state of Minnesota. The closest confirmed cases are located in Stearns and Benton Counties. Morrison County Public Health is working closely with Emergency Management to monitor the situation.
Morrison County Public Health is encouraging the public to practice social distancing, stay home when you are sick, cover your cough, and wash your hands well. Please continue to utilize MDH and CDC as valid resources for information. If you have general questions about COVID-19 please utilize the MDH hotline 651-201-3920.
