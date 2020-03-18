As your credit union, we are committed to serving our communities and members in these uncertain times. However in the interest of safety, beginning Wednesday, March 18, our lobbies will be closed except for scheduled appointments.
Our expert staff are available in multiple ways for your regular transactions, emerging needs and if you are facing financial difficulties. Please reach out to us:
· Make deposits, cash withdrawals, transfer documents and other in-person transactions through drive-up at all our locations.
· For all personal and business needs call our Member Resource Center at (218) 829-0371 Monday through Friday from 7:30am – 5:30pm, and open later on Thursdays until 6pm.
· Manage your money with online and mobile banking with 24-hour account access. If you are not currently enrolled, it takes just a few minutes for online banking registration. Once enrolled, you can download the Mid Minnesota Online Banking app from Google Play or Apple app store. Services available with online and mobile banking include monitoring balances, transferring of funds from one account to another, viewing transactions, stopping payments of checks, monitoring your credit score, paying bills online, and remotely depositing checks via your cell phone.
· Apply for loans through our online application process, make a loan payment from an account at another financial institution, and locate ATM’s through our website mmfcu.org.
· Request an appointment in the office for necessary services like mortgage, business services, and safe deposit box access.
We also encourage you to remain diligent in protecting your personal and financial information. Unfortunately, there have been fraudulent websites and emails in regard to this pandemic. MMFCU will not ask for any personal information via telephone or email that you have not initiated. If you are unsure if a phone call, email or text is legitimate, call your local MMFCU Office.
We are committed to working together with you and our communities to come through these times of uncertainty and social distancing and find stability through the relationships we have now and for the future.
