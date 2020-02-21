The Morrison County Genealogy Society will meet Monday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Library in Little Falls.
During this meeting, members and guests are invited to share something from their history that they love — that they take “a great interest, memory and pleasure in.”
As an example, member Judy Glaze said, “I have treasured a yellow and brown crocheted doll (not really pretty colors), but none-the-less it was handmade by my grandma, who was always very special to me.”
The value of an item is with the story behind it. The group welcomes anyone to come to the meeting with the thought to share and record a loving memory of their own.
“It will have so much more meaning to your family. Make it a show and tell if you can,” said Pat Quinn, another MCGS member.
Founded in 2006, the Morrison County Genealogy Society is a non-profit organization that strives to make family history research an enriching and rewarding experience. This organization is for everyone from the beginner to the most advanced family historian.
