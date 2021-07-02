Proc

Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka signed a proclamation making July “Think Local Month” in Little Falls. “Think Local Month” provides a time to celebrate the independence of the members of the Little Falls community and the entrepreneurial spirit representing by the core of local businesses and to salute community members and locally-owned businesses who are integral to the unique flavor of Little Falls and honor their efforts to make Little Falls the place people want to live and work. Zylka, left, is pictured with Kelly Laubach, president of the Little Falls Business Association.

