Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka signed a proclamation making July “Think Local Month” in Little Falls. “Think Local Month” provides a time to celebrate the independence of the members of the Little Falls community and the entrepreneurial spirit representing by the core of local businesses and to salute community members and locally-owned businesses who are integral to the unique flavor of Little Falls and honor their efforts to make Little Falls the place people want to live and work. Zylka, left, is pictured with Kelly Laubach, president of the Little Falls Business Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.