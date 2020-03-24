Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka and the Little Falls City Council have called for an Emergency City Council meeting regarding the following:

  • Mayoral Proclamation and Declaration of Local Emergency Resolution; and
  • Notice of Special and Regular Meetings by Telephone and/or Other Electronic Means.

This meeting will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. This meeting will be livestreamed and not open to the public, but the host location will be City Hall.

Load comments