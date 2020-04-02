A Little Falls man was injured Wednesday, April 1, when his vehicle collided with another in Pierz Township.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in about 2:53 p.m. Raymond Dauphinais, 60, Little Falls, was traveling west on 153rd Street and Delwyn Cronquist, 80, Pierz, was traveling south on 285th Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office said Cronquist’s vehicle went through the stop sign and both vehicles collided in the intersection.
Dauphinais was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries. Cronquist was treated at the scene and cleared by the ambulance.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.