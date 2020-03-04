The Little Falls Lindy Dance Team is hosting a “Taco Challenge” as a fundraiser Thursday, March 12, at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls.

Guests can try tacos from different restaurants and find out “Who has the best tacos in Morrison County?”

Doors open from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., with a raffle drawing at 7:30 p.m.

This family-friendly event features “celebrity judging,” gift basket drawings, refreshments, DJ music and a chance to meet the Lindy Dancers.

This event is hosted by the Little Falls Lindy Dance Team Booster Club.

