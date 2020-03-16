The City of Little Falls will have City Hall and the Police Station open for the public to pay bills and connect with Law Enforcement. Following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), we strongly encourage residents to avoid unnecessary trips to City’s buildings. For utility bill customers, we have multiple payment options that allow you to pay without coming into City Hall. These include:
Payment drop-boxes:
- City Hall parking lot – 100 7th Ave NE
- Morrison County Government Center – west lawn
- Coborn’s Marketplace – 1101 2nd Ave NE
- Casey’s General Store – 500 West Broadway, on the westside
- Payment by mail: City of Little Falls, PO Box 244, Little Falls, MN 56345
- Automatic monthly payments through ACH, call City Hall 320-616-5500 or follow this link, https://www.cityoflittlefalls.com
- Payment by credit or debit card over the phone: 320-616-5500 (there is a 2.25% surcharge on payment by card).
- Payment online https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/littlefallsmn/utilities
- For more information on ways to pay your utility bill, https://www.cityoflittlefalls.com/city-departments/utility-billing
There will still be City Council Meetings held at City Hall in the Council Chambers; and public attendance will be allowed; however, we strongly suggest that you only attend if you have an item specifically on the agenda, or wish to testify for a Public Hearing. You may submit written testimony for Public Hearings as well, and they will be read aloud during the Public Hearing. Written statements can be mailed to City Hall or emailed to jonr@cityoflittlefalls.com, please indicate in the subject line which hearing the testimony is for. The Council Meetings and work sessions will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJcQU_2dOXIixQEJzQ7_aQ/live or the City of Little Falls, MN youtube page.
The City is taking extra precautions with staff, essential and emergency personnel will remain working, we will be preparing options for office and administration staff to work from home, and treatment facilities will continue to operate but will be closed to the public. We will be flexible in our working schedules and accommodate for employees that have needs to care for children that will be at home during school closures, and those that have needs to care for family members. The golf course is not yet open for the season, but we are preparing for operations but cancelling gatherings of 50 people or more.
Pay attention to the City’s website www.cityoflittlefalls.com and Facebook Page https://fb.me/cityoflittlefallsmn for future updates and changes to operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.