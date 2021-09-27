fire

Little Falls firefighters were dispatched to a house fire Saturday, Sept. 25, at 4:20 a.m. at 13945 Highway 238 in Pike Creek Township. “When we arrived we found the house was vacant. There was heavy fire venting from the second story windows,” said Little Falls Fire Chief Craig Seelen. Assistance was requested from Bowlus and Camp Ripley Fire Departments. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second story. There was extensive fire damage to the second story along with water damage to the lower levels. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters cleared the scene about 7:30 a.m.

