118-year-old Freedhem Store host to nearly 400 cyclists
Saturday, July 2 — thanks to the “Freedhem 76” Ride — the population of Freedhem grew by more than 2,200% — to accommodate more than 350 cyclists who took part in the “Freedhem 76” cycle ride.
Freedhem is an unincorporated community in Belle Prairie Township. It’s located at the juncture of County Road 45 (Jewel Road) and 203rd Street. By Andy Nieman’s count, 15 people call Freedhem home.
Nieman owns the Freedhem Store, which has been in business since 1904. Nieman’s father, Paul, bought the store in 1976, which Nieman felt was another good reason for the name of the ride to be “Freedhem 76.” Nieman said he bought the store when his father died in 2018.
With all the riders and organizers on site that day, Nieman said business was “crazy.”
Looking over the crowd of cyclists, Nieman said, “It almost brings a tear to my eye.”
Nieman allows the riders to use his walk-in cooler when they return from their ride.
“Some come back pretty heat-exhausted and they walk into the cooler,” he said. “Some come back pretty pale.”
Impressed by the healthy bunch, Nieman said, “I couldn’t make it (on a bike) to the stop sign.”
Organizer Don Griggs said this is the fourth year the ride has taken place as an organized event — 2019, 2021 and 2022 were live events. In 2020, it was a virtual event where riders had three weeks to travel to Freedhem, ride the route, then post their times, Griggs said. He compiled the data and mailed out prizes.
In 2016, Griggs said a few local cyclists came up with the idea to do a group gravel ride that started and ended in Freedhem around Independence Day.
“It was coined the ‘Freedhem 76,’ as it was approximately 76 miles,” Briggs said.
The first year of the event in 2019, Griggs said 87 riders took part — this year, 368 riders took part in the ride, with either a 76-mile route or a 46-mile route. The 76-mile route starts in Freedhem and goes to Sullivan Lake, then up OxCart Road, heads past Pine Center, goes west, back to Koering Road and the sandy County Line Road MMR, near Ft. Ripley, before winding back to Freedhem, Griggs said.
“The 46 follows a similar, but smaller route,” he said.
The riders came mainly from Minnesota and Wisconsin. “But we had riders from North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Ohio, Illinois Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Texas, West Virginia and New York states,” Griggs said.
Riders not only came from all parts of the country — they came from all walks life. Doctors, lawyers, teachers, professors, construction workers, IT, sales, artist, designer, engineers, students and more, according to Briggs.
Griggs, a cyclist himself, started the sport as a hobby eight years ago. He said he was first into mountain biking and road cycling.
“A few friends turned me towards gravel road cycling six years ago,” he said. “I quickly realized it reminded me of my youth, riding gravel road back home on the gravel roads of Southeast Iowa. Biking gravel roads was my mode of transportation as a kid living out in the country in the ’60s and ’70s.”
Griggs liked the idea of starting the ride in Freedhem — mostly for the nostalgia.
“It’s a cool old store. People dig it and it fits with the grassroots feel of the event,” he said. “For me, personally, it reminds me of the farming community where I grew up, back home.”
Although Griggs said the riders come knowing they are responsible for themselves over the 76-mile ride, hosts Melissa and Lindsey Raddatz set up a rest station along the roadside in front of their home, so riders could reload their water bottles and have some snacks.
The 46-mile route did not have a rest station, but Griggs said he had gone out and placed flyers at residences along the route, letting people know that riders would be coming by their house.
The folks along the route ended up being as welcoming as the residents of Freedhem.
“One family set up a impromptu aide station at the bottom of a large hill on Koering, and had beverages and snacks,” Griggs said.
The event is done with the help of many partners, Griggs said.
“The Panaracer bicycle tire company is our presenting sponsor. They are very involved in gravel road tires and gravel road racing events,” Griggs said.
In addition to Panaracer, businesses and people who partner with the ride organizers include: 1UP USA, Pactimo Midwest, Revolution Cycle and Ski, Ben Doom, Otso Cycles, Wolf Tooth Components, Berd Spokes, Ed Shaw Law, Sage on Laurel, Jack Pine Brewery, Redshift Sports, Bike Rags, Fysio Bike Fit, Johnny Severson, Riding Gravel, MN Bike Trail Navigator, Chamois Butt’r, Maluna, StoneHouse Coffee & Roastery, Markman outdoor photography, Nick Noethe Visuals, Jon Theis Music, the Raddatz family and the Freedhem Store.
