Kinship of Morrison County, a non-profit youth mentoring program based in Little Falls, has a group of volunteers — both youth and adults — who are able and willing to help run errands and/or pick up groceries for senior citizens in the Little Falls area.

“Many seniors have friends, family, or their church that looks out for them, but many don’t. We just want to help fill that gap,” said Kinship Director Aaron Olson.

Those who would like this kind of help can contact Kinship at (320) 632-8806.

This is a free service (any cost of goods excluded) as a small way that to give back and help protect those that are more at risk during this time.

