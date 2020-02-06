The third annual Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza, (I.C.E. Fest2020), is a free family friendly weekend of outdoor events to help stomp out children’s hunger. It features an attempt to create the world’s largest ice carousel.
The event will be raising funds for Flyer Pride Pack — a weekend food backpack program for elementary kids that live at risk of weekend hunger and families in need. More than 60 Little Falls area businesses have come together to help sponsor the event that the Zwilling family is hosting Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Green Prairie Fish Lake, 12636 Forest Road in Little Falls.
This year’s ice carousel will again be solar powered and will be large enough to attempt to regain the world record for the largest ice carousel. The current record is 688 feet or 209 meters.
Other activities will include curling, spear fishing, striders in the snow, dog sled rides, Santa with sleigh rides, ice fishing, an underwater drone, figure skating, igloo building and Nordic Skiing.
Visit www.MnIceFest.com for all the latest details.
This event is free and open to the public. Free onsite parking and a free shuttle with parking at the Main Gate Bar and Grill, 15041 Highway 115, Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.