The safety and well-being of our employees and our shared communities are of utmost importance to all of us at the Initiative Foundation. For that reason, beginning March 17, we will be practicing social distancing by working remotely until further notice to do our part in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
What this means
- We’re not closed. We’ll continue working on our projects and initiatives using the remote-work technology tools we have at our disposal to communicate and take our meetings online.
- Initiative Foundation community-facing events will be postponed and/or rescheduled.
- In-person meetings for staff (external and internal) will be structured as phone/video calls.
- Staff will work remotely from their homes and will not travel for work projects. Visit our staff page for contact information.
- The Initiative Foundation's community rooms will be closed for the duration of this operational change and will resume only when this remote work transition has been lifted.
Helpful resources
We're fortunate that our work allows us to operate remotely. As you consider whether social distancing is possible for you and your organization, we've compiled a list of resources to help. Below, you'll find links for more information on COVID-19 and working remotely.
Stay connected
We're committed to keeping our website and social media channels up to date on office closings, changes in programs or services and other important information. Stay connected during this time. Subscribe to our email newsletter(s) and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
During times such as these, the role of philanthropy is especially critical. We are committed to responding to community needs as they arise, and will remain accessible and responsive by following a solid business continuity plan that balances business operations with the safety of our staff, our friends and our partners.
We also acknowledge that this is a fluid, fast-moving situation that may change tomorrow, and we will keep you informed if anything changes and will update our dedicated website page as warranted. Though our shared challenge ahead may be formidable, we remain committed to the communities we serve and to our mission to empower people throughout Central Minnesota to build a thriving economy, vibrant communities and a lasting culture of generosity.
