With the recent updates on COVID-19, in an effort to ensure the best practices in social distancing are met, Great River Arts has made the decision to close its retail and onsite galleries through April 14. All onsite events, including adult and youth classes, art gallery receptions, and performances scheduled throughout this time will be canceled. Additional updates to our programming after this date will be made at that time for the same care and concern for our staff, artists and community.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding this, please contact us at info@greatart.org or 320.632.0960
