After a lengthy discussion at our board meeting last night the Friends of Linden Hill no longer feel it appropriate to host the Community egg hunt- we have decided that per the advice of both state and national entities and leaders, we cannot responsibly gather potentially thousands of people together in close contact in less than 4 weeks. Friends of Linden Hill are closing our regular in person non-profit business operations for now and will be available via email. We hope that prudence now will allow everyone to regain a sense of normalcy sooner, rather than later.
Regarding your partnership donations:
- If you have already ordered supplies, I would like to offer to help or encourage you to find an avenue to distribute them to people (possibly the food shelf if they are interested) to hopefully still bring a smile in the midst of uncertain and odd times.
- If you have given a financial contribution, it will be given back. If your check has already been processed, we can re-issue your check. If it has not been processed, we can shred it.
- If you have not ordered supplies or were planning to volunteer- there is no longer a need to do so.
Thank you all so very much for your generosity and willingness to partner and bring a great, fun, and free event to our community.
We hope to be able to host a great Egg Hunt in 2021!
