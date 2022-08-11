At 6-foot, 5-inches and wearing all black with a white collar, Fr. Patrick Hoeft (rhymes with “left”) certainly stands out as being new in the Little Falls community.
He was ordained in June 2020, during the COVID pandemic, so a very small service was held. Fr. Patrick’s first assignment was serving for two years with Little Falls native Fr. Alan Wielinski, who is the pastor of the cluster of parishes in Fergus Falls, Elizabeth and Pelican Rapids.
As of July 1, he is now serving the parish communities of Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Mary’s and Holy Family, in Little Falls — just over 2,500 parishioners according to his count. He is looking forward to working with Fr. Ben Kociemba, the pastor of those parishes, who he sees as someone to learn from and to help him grow in his vocation as a priest.
“He seems like a really good mentor. He’s very intentional about having a vision. I think he has a lot of wisdom to learn from,” he said.
Fr. Patrick is the second of six children born to Bill and Nancy Hoeft, and grew up on a farm just west of Paynesville.
He said he never thought of being a priest as a child, although he was an altar server at his home parish, St. Louis Catholic Church. Fr. Richard Leisen was pastor for 20 years,. He baptized Fr. Patrick as a baby and was there into his high school years.
It was Fr. Leisen who first told the young man that he should consider the priesthood. He was an altar server in the fourth grade.
“He said, ‘Patrick, I’m getting pretty old. I need a priest to replace me someday,’ just kind of giving me a nudge,” Fr. Patrick said. “I didn’t really think anything of it; at that time it was in one ear and out the other.”
When Fr. Patrick had just finished ninth grade, he was asked by the St. Cloud Visitor (a Catholic newspaper) to write about a priest he admired.
“He was really the only priest I’d known up to that point, so I wrote about him (Fr. Leisen),” he said.
Fr. Leisen wrote a thank you note to young Patrick, thanking him for the nice write-up and added, “And by the way, I think you’d make a good priest.”
“So that was the second time,” Fr. Patrick said. But, he still didn’t think he wanted to be a priest.
“It was a similar thing, a passing thought, I didn’t take it seriously,” he said.
“For me, it wasn’t on my radar until after high school. The summer after high school, I was praying on my own. I had done what’s called a 30-day walk with Jesus, a retreat. They gave us a bookmark with 30 scripture passages on one side, and you flip that bookmark over and there was a process of reading the scripture passages,” he said. Participants were encouraged to pay attention to what the Lord may be saying to them in the scripture.
“I was inspired by the Apostles, especially reading the Acts of the Apostles, especially after the Ascension, they were just really on fire,” Fr. Patrick said. “I felt inspired by that — to live a life of leaving everything behind and give myself entirely to the Lord.”
Headed to college, he was undecided, so attended Ridgewater in Willmar for a year to get some general courses out of the way.
During his first year in Willmar, he wrote a letter to Fr. Leisen.
“I told him I was thinking about the priesthood, but didn’t know what to do,” Fr. Patrick said.
Fr. Leisen encouraged him to go to the seminary.
“He said, ‘Just because you go, doesn’t mean you’re giving your yes 100%. Go there to pray and to discern,’” Fr. Patrick said. “That was a peaceful consolation to get that encouragement from Fr. Leisen.”
He contacted Fr. Scott Pogatchnik, who took him on a seminary visit in St. Cloud to visit St. John’s and then to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Winona.
Fr. Patrick really liked the Immaculate Heart of Mary, as well as the bluffs in Winona.
He applied, and after his first year of college, transferred.
“It was a really good experience there, forming a prayer life and living a life of virtue,” he said.
When he told his parents about his decision, he said they were slow to warm up to the idea.
“I never had talked about it growing up and never thought about it, and I don’t think they ever expected me to become a priest,” he said. “When I told them I was thinking about becoming a priest, it was kind of a stunned silence.”
His mother shared her concerns with him, about not having a family, mentioning how much he enjoyed being a big brother for four younger siblings.
“She brought that up a couple of times, just kind of making sure I knew what I was getting into,” he said.
But, after spending time at family picnics at the seminary, where the seminarians and their families would gather to play volleyball and hang out, his parents got to meet other parents.
“You got really solid friendships in the seminary, other guys pursuing holiness. I think that really helped my parents become at peace with it,” he said.
After three years in Winona, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. For his theological studies, he spent four years at the St. Paul Seminary.
“It’s a lot to learn. A lot of it, too, is just the process of not just learning everything intellectually, but kind of a process of formation of learning how to be present as a priest to the people,” he said. That included a hospital ministry, learning how to work with people in hospital and nursing home settings.
“It’s not all just intellectual knowledge about the faith, but how to think and act as a priest,” he said.
At this point in his education, he was still in the discerning stage, able to change his path any time.
He said he basically had six years to think about it.
“An interesting thing about the seminary, it’s like you couldn’t get a more diverse group of guys if you tried. Some guys are guys who grew up in a very devout family and just naturally flowed into the seminary. Some guys left the church behind a long time ago and had a profound experience of conversion. Some guys who were never raised Catholic, but for whatever reason, found themselves in the Catholic Church and became priests,” he said.
While most seminarians are the same age, in their 20s and early 30s, some are in their later 30s and early 40s, several in their 50s.
Some seminarians have had other careers before entering seminary.
“One guy was a lawyer for awhile. He left that behind,” Fr. Patrick said.
“It’s like their second career,” he said.
The gifts they learned in previous careers could be applied in their priestly life.
“Sometimes it’s a really good connecting point with people,” he said.
One young man he met in seminary is now Fr. Mark Botzet. Fr. Mark just finished serving in the Little Falls area, before being assigned to the Sauk Centre area.
Having started his journey at age 18, and deciding to look at being a priest at 19, Fr. Patrick was ordained a transitional deacon at age 25, as a priest at age 26 and sent to his first parishes.
Now, at 28, he said he knows he made the right choice.
Something he didn’t expect, but said he probably should have and something that caught him by surprise, is how joyful life is in the priesthood.
“The whole daily routine of seeing people at daily Mass, getting called to the hospital for last rites, an emotional time for the family, doing a funeral with them, and the next thing you’re doing a baptism, marriage prep; and confession can be a powerful moment for people,” he said. “It’s just really fulfilling; there’s a lot of meaning throughout your life.”
Priests in general get to see the full range of humanity, he said.
“The really high points in people’s lives, the triumphs, and the really low points and everything in between,” he said.
“I think that helps priests get to be more personable, compassionate. Everyone has their stories, everyone has their cross to carry,” he said. “If you talk to a priest, you don’t have to feel like you have to make yourself look good.”
Although he was raised as a Catholic, Fr. Patrick said in the seminary he learned just how little he knew of his faith.
“Like in sacraments class, I had this realization that I could name all seven sacraments, but I couldn’t do much more than that,” he said. “The knowledge base I did have of the faith was fairly minimal.”
When learning about the saints and how everything is connected, it was a very profound experience for him to find how rich the Catholic faith is, he said.
A self-proclaimed introvert, Fr. Patrick enjoys reading, hiking, running, the Twins and good movies, the kind that make a person think.
He enjoys books about Catholic spirituality, both fiction and non-fiction. One of his favorite authors is Michael O’Brien.
“He’s able to tell a story that illustrates particular aspects of the faith that can draw you into the faith,” Fr. Patrick said.
He also likes to read about the lives of saints.
“They’re just very inspirational. There’s a saying, ‘Every saint has a past and every sinner has a future,’” he said, noting that the books show how some of the saints really turned a 180 in their lives.
Fr. Patrick said he has enjoyed his first month in Little Falls and likes the rural setting.
“You don’t feel like you’re living in the middle of the city, but not in the middle of nowhere,” he said.
Fr. Patrick has also had a great experience with the people, as well. Some, he said, very intentionally welcomed him to the parish.
“It’s been a very positive experience so far,” he said. “I’m very excited to be here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.