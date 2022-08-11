Fr Patrick Hoeft

Fr. Patrick Hoeft stands in the front of the altar at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. He is the new parochial vicar for St. Mary’s, Our Lady of Lourdes and Holy Family Catholic churches in Little Falls. He’s eager to meet people not only in the parishes he serves, but also in the community as a whole.

At 6-foot, 5-inches and wearing all black with a white collar, Fr. Patrick Hoeft (rhymes with “left”) certainly stands out as being new in the Little Falls community.

He was ordained in June 2020, during the COVID pandemic, so a very small service was held. Fr. Patrick’s first assignment was serving for two years with Little Falls native Fr. Alan Wielinski, who is the pastor of the cluster of parishes in Fergus Falls, Elizabeth and Pelican Rapids.

