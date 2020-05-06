Many gathered near their vehicles in parking lots near CHI St. Gabriels hospital to witness a flyover by two F-16 Fighting Falconsfrom the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth. The flyover was part of training exercises, but also went over several communities throughout the state to honor health care workers, emergency responders and other essential workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Gabriels’ front lawn contained a sign that said “Heroes work here." Many who came to watch the jets brought along American Flags, including 4-year-old Cohen Nelson of Little Falls.
Fighter jets fly over CHI St. Gabriel’s to honor workers
- Staff photos by Tyler Ohmann
