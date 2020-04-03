Library buildings may be closed, but Great River Regional Libraries (GRRL) have many options for library services from the comfort of a person’s home. With their library card, individuals can access the digital world of eBooks and eAudiobooks.
All that is needed is a computer or a tablet/phone. On griver.org there are multiple platforms to search. Libby/Overdrive and Axis360 have a wide variety of eBooks and Audiobooks. eBooksMN has many eBooks for download (with no library card required). Tumblebooks has youth narrated picture books, graphic novels and even puzzles and games.
If there is a title that the system does not, people are invited to visit the “Suggest a Title” page to submit a book recommendation.
To have more fun reading, people can try Beanstack, an online reading tracker. It will keep track of an individual’s reading, give book recommendations and readers can earn online badges to help make reading a habit. People can use either the Beanstack Tracker app or go to griver.bean stack.org.
The “Ask a Librarian” chat service can be accessed 24/7 to answer reference or technology questions and more.
The “Databases A-Z” page is a place to find other useful resources. Find help with a research project, test prep materials, learn a new language with Pronunciator, learn more about one’s family tree with HeritageQuest and much more.
Pages are also dedicated to kids and teens including homework help and games. These resources can be especially helpful to families as students return to school through distance learning.
Those who do not have a library card and live in the GRRL service area, can apply for an eCard online. With an eCard, readers can access digital materials (eBooks, eAudiobooks, online databases, and more). Library staff will email people within two business days with an online-only barcode. Expired library card can be renewed on the website.
Visit griver.org to find all the information and resources mentioned above.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.