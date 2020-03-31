With the corona virus outbreak, many people have stocked up on staples like toilet paper, leading to a shortage in some places. This TP shortage may cause consumers to use alternative products such as paper towels, facial tissues, baby wipes, disposable wipes, and other similar items. These products — even those labeled “flushable” — do not break down like toilet paper and can clog pipes, leading to sewer backups and costly repairs.
Please DO NOT flush items other than TP down the toilet. Place wipes and other products in the trash instead.
This guidance applies to consumers in cities with municipal systems and those in rural areas with on-site sewer systems.
Read more about the problem with wipes - https://www.pca.state.mn.us/wipes
