After consideration and in reviewing guidance from county and state officials, the Morrison County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility, will not be opened as originally planned for the 2020 season and will remain closed until further notice. These current measures are established to further assist in the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect the health and well-being of all Minnesotans.

Any additional questions and concerns, can be directed to the Public Works Department at (320) 632-0121

