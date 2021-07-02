Marie Rakow of Little Falls learned the skills needed to repair shoes at her father’s knee. Those skills have stood her in good stead over many decades and provided a very satisfying trade.
“My dad started Mel’s Shoe Service in the fall of 1958,” she said. “I didn’t start working at the shop until high school because I had to wait my turn. My older brothers worked here before leaving for school, and then I could get in.”
One of her brothers had a shop in Montevideo for many years.
The original Mel’s repair shop was on Broadway, a few doors down from the bakery. Recently, an older cousin of Rakow’s was in Little Falls visiting and she stopped in to reminisce.
“She remembers when he started at the JB Shop on Broadway, and when he moved to the new shop across from the historic courthouse,” she said. “People didn’t think he would make it on his own.”
When Rakow first started at the shop, there was so much work that she and her dad came down to the shop in the evenings just to stay caught up.
Rakow took over the shop on her own when her dad semi-retired. He continued to stop in now and then and would cover for her over lunch or at other times. He retired for good in about 2001.
“He’d stop in once in a while and tell me, ‘I have to see if you’re still in business,’” she said. “Once in a while, a customer comes in who remembers when my dad was here.”
The shop is a cozy size, but plenty big enough for Rakow to make repairs on all manner of footwear and other things. In addition to shoes and boots, some of the items that have earned new life in the shop include purses, jackets, elbow pads and belts. Cowboy boots are a popular item. She does a lot of work with canvas. She hems and patches blue jeans. Suitcases are repaired.
“It’s always something different,” she said. “I do a lot of zippers on anything.”
One of the items brought in recently is a blow-up ride-on raft, pulled by a boat.
“Mice chewed on it,” said Rakow. “I’m not sure I can fix it, but I’ll try.”
Just last week, a customer brought in a pair of gun holsters from about the 1930s.
The machines she uses have been around for decades. They are heavy-duty and still do their job well.
There is a patching machine and a stitching machine. Another machine nails soles onto shoes and boots. There is a sanding machine used on rubber heels and leather soles.
“It’s good seeing how a beat-up old pair of shoes can be made to look good again,” she said. “They work, so why get rid of them?”
The display cases and racks on the wall are stocked with unique old-fashioned shoe supplies that are seldom found in other places. There are many colors of liquid and crème shoe polish. Shoelaces can be found in many colors and lengths. There is leather cleaner, salt stain remover, suede cleaner and a selection of leather belts. Much of her stock has been around for a while, after her dad made bulk inventory purchases.
In recent years, people don’t always have shoes repaired as they used to.
“Many shoes have molded soles,” Rakow said. “A lot of the newer materials can’t be cemented (glued) as well.”
One customer brought in an armload of her daughter’s shoes earlier this year. It made a nice birthday gift to give her favorite shoes back, ready to wear again.
Customer Janell Peterson has been bringing shoes to the shop to be repaired since Rakow’s dad owned it.
“Marie is awesome. I had a leather jacket that needed patches. She takes shoes that I just want to throw away and she can fix them,” Peterson said.
The shop is located at 102 SE Second Street. There is no phone number, because repair prices can’t be given over the phone; Rakow needs to see the necessary repair before giving a cost.
“I tell people, as long as I have work, I’m going to stay here,” Rakow said.
