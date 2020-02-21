Auditions for Great River Arts (GRA) 2020 spring dinner theater performance, “Four Weddings and An Elvis” will be held at GRA Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 24 and 25, at 7 p.m.
The play is written by Nancy Frick and directed by Mark Gerbi.
Those who are interested in auditioning can visit greatart.org to download the audition form to bring to the audition.
“Four Weddings and An Elvis” will be performed on the GRA stage April 23 – 25, 30 and May 2, at 7 p.m. and April 26 and May 3, at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be available in early March. Visit greatart.org for more information.
Great River Arts Center is located at 122 SE First St. in historic downtown Little Falls. It is open Wednesday – Friday, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.