Auditions for Great River Arts (GRA) 2020 spring dinner theater performance, “Four Weddings and An Elvis” will be held at GRA Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 24 and 25, at 7 p.m.

The play is written by Nancy Frick and directed by Mark Gerbi.

Those who are interested in auditioning can visit greatart.org to download the audition form to bring to the audition.

“Four Weddings and An Elvis” will be performed on the GRA stage April 23 – 25, 30 and May 2, at 7 p.m. and April 26 and May 3, at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available in early March. Visit greatart.org for more information.

Great River Arts Center is located at 122 SE First St. in historic downtown Little Falls. It is open Wednesday – Friday, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Load comments