AA meetings that are held at Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue Northwest in Little Falls daily will not be continued, due to Gov. Tim Walz’s order to “stay-at-home” which went into effect Friday, March 27, and will extend until Friday, April 10.
Members are working on other options for meetings. Call (320) 632-1875 for more information or for any type of concern.
“Please call the phone line if you’re struggling. We want to make sure everyone has the help they need,” said Lola Austin, a member and a sponsor.
