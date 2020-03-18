at

Tomas, left, and Amanda Zimmerman, owners of A.T. The Black & White in Little Falls were named the winners of the first annual Little Falls Lindy Dance Team Booster Club Taco Challenge event held March 12 at the Falls Ballroom. The second annual event is planned for March of 2021. The “People’s Choice” winners was Sanchez Burrito of Little Falls. The Falls Ballroom and 13 Stills Saloon and Eatery were other vendors.

