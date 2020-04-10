The Minnesota Legislature passed a bill Tuesday to give front line workers worker’s compensation for contracting COVID-19.

Frontline workers are first responders, health care workers and daycare workers, and they will automatically get worker’s comp if they contract the virus.

The legislation went into effect Wednesday and remains in effect until May 1.

The house passed the bill by a 130-4 vote.

“Our front line workers are putting themselves in harm’s way to take care of us, and this is our way of making sure they are taken care of too,” said Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls. “I was proud to vote for this bill to support the people who are serving heroically to battle this crisis.”

The bill then passed the senate unanimously.

The legislation comes after an empassioned plea from first responders for the worker’s compensation insurance a little more than a week ago.

