The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department learned that Calvin, son of Tony and Sherry Johnson of Little Falls, wanted to spend some time with a law enforcement officer for his sixth birthday. So, Jan. 7, members from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Little Falls Police Department responded to Calvin’s residence in Little Falls and surprised him for his birthday. Everyone, especially Calvin, had a great time. Those helping celebrate included front row (from left): Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen; Calvin; Deputy Rick Mattison and his K-9 partner Gator. Back row: Sgt. Jeremy Luberts, Sgt. Shannon Kardell, Little Falls Police Officer Josh Andrea, Sgt. Doug Rekstad, Chief Deputy Jason Worlie, Deputy Dan Rocheleau and Sgt. Joel Gross.
