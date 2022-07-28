City Shop

Instead of building a new city shop, the Pierz City Council instead voted to purchase the BH Auto building in the Pierz Industrial Park, owned by Chris Hoheisel. Photo by Terry Lehrke

The Pierz City Council voted Monday, to take a new direction in the replacement of its city shop.

During a storm May 12, the Pierz city shop was basically destroyed. It was where the city’s heavy equipment and other Public Works supplies were kept, on the north end of town off of Highway 25.

Tags

Load comments