The Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza, also known as ICE Fest, has been postponed, due to lack of ice.
Originally set for Saturday - Sunday, Jan. 11 - 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. both days, on Green Prairie Fish Lake, organizers have moved the event to Feb. 8 - 9, 2020.
ICE Fest is an annual family-friendly weekend of events, featuring the “World’s Largest Ice Carousel” (reclaiming the word record) and benefiting hungry children and families in need, with proceeds going to the Flyer Pride Pack, a weekend food backpack program in the Little Falls School District. The 2019 event raised $15,000 for the program.
Ice thickness is about 6 1/2 to 7 3/4 inches, which isn’t thick enough to handle the activities and people. One of the organizers, Chuck Zwilling, said for safety’s sake, they want at least 12 inches of ice.
Last year, he estimated more than 4,000 people came to the event. Not all at once, but over the course of the weekend, as people came for a while and then left, Zwilling said.
Events planned include another world record attempt for the largest ice carousel, sleigh rides with Santa, igloo building, dog sledding courtesy of Grove Trotter Kennels, figure skating, curling, spear fishing demo, igloo building, Nordic skiing, an open skate, ice diving demo by the Crow Wing County dive and rescue team, ice fishing (possibly with a celebrity) and a footprint project.
A free shuttle bus from Main Gate Bar and Grill will bring people to and from the lake.
Anyone who was planning to provide an activity, make a donation, volunteer or who is a vendor, is asked to call or text Zwilling at (320) 249-1504 or email chuck.zwilling@results.net to let him know they are still available for those dates.
This is a free event, including fun for all ages. ICE Fest, c/o of Pay it Forward Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Visit mnicefest.com.
