But Oasis and Habitat for Humanity work to help
Homelessness is often hidden in rural areas, but it still exists. Oasis Central Minnesota and Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County are two organizations that work toward housing people who find themselves in difficult situations.
“Homelessness in rural areas is not as obvious as in bigger cities,” said Kathy Lange, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County. “Many people are home-surfing, for example.”
Applying for, being qualified, and helping build a home with Habitat for Humanity is a process, rather than an emergency solution. Lange still receives calls from people living in their vehicles, or about to be evicted.
“They are referred to Rose Surma at Oasis,” Lange said. “They need emergency help, to get out of their vehicle for the night.”
“The biggest struggle for Oasis is unsheltered people in need of housing,” Surma said. “There is also a high number of people who are shelter-insecure, at financial risk of losing their housing.”
A recent study by the city of Little Falls determined that 41% of renters in Morrison County are cost-burdened. That means they are spending more than 30% of their monthly income on rent.
Surma explained that Little Falls and Morrison County are not unique in not having enough housing available.
“Landlords post vacancies and within hours, they have more than 100 applicants,” she said. “At the time of the study, there was a 0% vacancy rate for income-based rentals and only one to two openings for fair market value rentals.”
Surma emphasized that there is a need for housing in Morrison County at every income level.
Once people have connected with Oasis, a case plan is formed that pinpoints specific kinds of help they need. Surma and case manager Karissa Zachar work to get them qualified for housing with support programs, if that is their need. Those being served meet with Oasis one to five times every week to monitor their progress.
With costs increasing across the board, it seems like things are getting worse.
“I’m seeing more and more evictions,” Surma said. “Once a person gets behind, it snowballs and gets worse.”
The state of Minnesota has found that the age group with the biggest increase in homelessness is senior citizens.
“Their physical health often means they are unable to work. They often have special diets which makes having their own kitchen to store and prepare special food very important.”
If Oasis can’t find a spot for people locally, they are often referred to Brainerd or St. Cloud for drop-in shelter space.
“I would love to be able to house everyone, but we do the best we can with limited resources,” she said. “We are almost always full and we have a waiting list.”
Surma terms the housing shortage a “slow-brewing storm,” something that has been building for years and years.
“We can’t blame the whole thing on COVID,” she said.
But she sees hope with people coming together from many different systems, looking for ways and working toward change. There are people who have transitioned into success, which is very valuable for workers to see.
“A gentleman calls every year on the anniversary of the date we helped him get into his apartment,” Surma said. “He calls to say that things are going well and he is so grateful.”
Oasis points people in the right direction. They are shown the available resources and are helped to keep their housing in place.
“It’s an honor to be part of the process, to guide and help and give hope when it’s needed,” Surma said.
The part that Habitat for Humanity plays in housing people is to help those who are living in inadequate housing qualify and participate in building a new home – which is not free. The homeowner must show that they have an income that makes them able to make reduced mortgage payments.
Many things go into the building equation that keeps the cost of a home low for Habitat homeowners, including reduced or donated materials, 300 hours of sweat equity on the part of the homeowner (helping to build the home), volunteer labor by Habitat supporters as well as family and friends of the homeowner, and a 0% interest mortgage.
“The Little Falls housing study included the recommendation of two to four new affordable houses per year through 2026. HFHMC has been adding one house each year within the county,” Lange said. “A new strategic plan for us may make it possible to increase that number within the next few years, with the use of third party lending.”
To mark National Homelessness Awareness Month, there will be a presentation of excerpts of a play, “A Prairie Homeless Companion” and stories that have been gathered about housing insecurity in Morrison County and Central Minnesota. People are invited to attend and share their stories, questions and ideas. The conversation that takes place at this event will be developed into a full production of A Prairie Homeless Companion in fall 2023.
A Prairie Homeless Companion is both a humorous satire and serious look at housing instability in Greater Minnesota. In the show, the residents of the town take over the show and produce their own version of what life is really like.
The event will be held at the Great River Arts Center, 122 First Street SE in Little Falls, Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to all ages. The event is made possible with a grant from the Laura Jane Musser Fund.
