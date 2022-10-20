But Oasis and Habitat for Humanity work to help

Oasis

Karissa Zachar, left, Oasis Central Minnesota case manager, and Rose Surma, executive director of Oasis, work to get people who are homeless into housing. Among the resources they have to help people experiencing challenges are the shelves of clothing and footwear in their office. Oasis utilizes local temporary housing, and those being housed are guided into a more stable life through a case plan and regular meetings at Oasis to monitor their progress.

Homelessness is often hidden in rural areas, but it still exists. Oasis Central Minnesota and Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County are two organizations that work toward housing people who find themselves in difficult situations.

