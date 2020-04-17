With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all aspects of people’s lives, one of several things that have been flying off the shelves are guns and ammo.
“You can’t get anything, everything on the shelves is pretty much gone at the cheaper prices, and everything coming back in is going to be a higher price because of supply and demand, and you can’t get it in anyway,” said Tyrone Umlauf of Shooting Sports, a firearm and sporting good products store located on Highway 27 between Little Falls and Pierz.
He said that business really increased for about two weeks, and then dropped off since, with most of his inventory gone.
He isn’t the only one who has had a tough time locating ammunition.
Mike Schuett of Sportsmans Image Taxidermy said that while he hasn’t gone to purchase any extra guns or ammo, he has heard that it can be tough to find.
“I have been talking with people, and there are certainly some calibers that are in short supply,” Schuett said.
Umlauf said there are a couple of main reasons customers mentioned why they came in.
“Because they are letting criminals out of jail,” Umlauf said. “There is a burglary every night if you know a sheriff or a police officer.
“Generally, it is because of the uncertainty of what is going to happen. That’s why people would buy guns and ammo, to stock up,” he said.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen said that, at least in the Morrison County Sheriff’s office, nobody is getting let out of jail.
“No. 1, we’re not letting anybody out of jail, that’s not on us. We’re definitely modifying the way we do business, but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t still doing our jobs,” Larsen said. “If it is violent crime of any kind we still haul them off and take them to jail.”
He said that statewide jails are being extremely cautious with prisoners that come in, and making sure they are screened so that everyone who is in the jail, inmates, workers, etc. is safe.
Another thing that Umlaut believes drives sales is uncertainty.
“They don’t know what the supply chain is going to be, and a lot of people are just stocking up on their regular hunting ammo, because they don’t know what’s going to happen,” Umlauf said. “Let’s say Federal shuts down because there is a Coronavirus in the plant, and they can’t make ammunition.
“These are all U.S. plants, and like that meat packing plant, if someone gets the virus and they have to shut it down, well there goes a whole supply line of ammunition that isn’t going to be produced for how long,” Umlauf said.
Larsen said in February the Sheriff’s office filed 22 permits for purchase and 22 permits to carry.
In March, that number jumped up to 53 permits for purchase and 51 permits to carry.
“I think some of it is because of the pandemic, but for us it is not uncommon to see a spike, especially during uncertainty or an election year,” Larsen said.
Larsen also said since the county government buildings are shut down, those numbers may actually be a little low.
However, the sheriff pointed out that the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (320) 632-9233 for any gun permit or permit to carry questions, or anyone can email the civil process department at civilprocess@co.morrison.mn.us.
Larsen also said that while purchase permits can be submitted online, permits to carry must be done by setting up an appointment with the sheriff’s office.
