A picture recap of 2019 is depicted from top left and around clockwise: Groundbreaking for Barrett Petfood Innovations manufacturing facility in the Little Falls Hole-in-the-Day Industrial Park, Aug. 12. The West Side Bar in Little Falls, burned to the ground, June 5. Motorists were met with blockades throughout the summer as two miles of Highway 27 through Little Falls was reconstructed. Adam Boone purchased Gosch’s Grocery in Randall and reopened in July it as “Boone’s Market.” The Pierz Pioneers football team came back to win 3A Prep Bowl, 28-27, against Dassel Cokato, Nov. 30; Phil and Susy Prosapio purchased Pete and Joy’s Bakery in July after Pete and Joy Kamrowski called it quits at the end of May. The plan was for Mike and Dawn Lattimer to run the bakery — they opened it by Arts and Crafts weekend, the first week in September. Residents on Lake Shamineau found their homes and buildings being flooded as the waters of the lake continued to rise.