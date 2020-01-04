The decade’s end didn’t come quietly. Road construction disrupted traffic and floods devastated homes. Businesses closed and reopened, and one even burned down. The year brought victories and losses, both of which are touched on in the top 10 stories in Morrison County for 2019.
The Highway 27 project, although much needed, affected motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists alike. Commuters dealt with road closures, detours and maybe even struggled accessing local businesses, who endured their share of impacts as well.
County residents also struggled with the effects of high water levels on Lake Shamineau, some even having to leave their homes.
Local businesses shared a lot of limelight this year, good, bad or otherwise.
Gosch’s of Randall and Pete and Joy’s of Little Falls both closed and then reopened under new ownership.
The West Side Bar of Little Falls crumbled in a devastating fire, and a new pet food facility is on its way to opening, bringing more jobs to the area.
Margurite Cofell’s case came to a close, while Terry Brisk’s is still under investigation.
And some of the year’s victories include the completion of the Veterans Educational Historic Monument and a big win by the Pierz Pioneers football team.
Here is a recap of the top 10 stories of 2019:
1: In June, the only bar on the west side of Little Falls went up in flames, along with five apartment units.
West Side Bar owners, Jeff Tschida and Deb Boelz, were sleeping when they were notified at 1 a.m. June 5, that their bar was on fire.
The bar was still open when the fire broke out and after its discovery, a bartender ran to the apartment units above to tell people to clear the building.
Fire Chief Mike Nieman suspected an electrical issue or lightning to be the cause. Tschida and Boelz also believed that lightning was to blame.
The fire’s size was so great that departments from Pierz, Randall, Camp Ripley and Brainerd were called in to assist. The Little Falls Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol also lent a hand.
Nieman said that upward of 60 firefighters were on the scene that morning.
No one was injured in the fire, and the neighboring West Side Cafe sustained only smoke damage. The seven tenants who lived above the bar were able to find accommodations with the help of the Red Cross.
2: The $7.6 million Highway 27 project took up over half of 2019, affecting locals and visitors alike.
On April 4, an open house was held at the Little Falls City Hall for residents to learn more about the upcoming project, which started with tree removal and other preparations, April 15. The first major disruption to commuters started April 29 with the closure of the Highway 27 Mississippi Bridge. The bridge remained closed through May 11, which forced many commuters to detour to Highway 10 and caused bus delays for local schools. During this time, multiple crews began working from 15th Street West to Ninth Street East.
After the bridge reopened, construction moved right along with new detours down Front Street and First Avenue. Also, traffic lights at Third Street and Broadway were changed to flashing mode to ease congestion. Pedestrians received warning to take alternative routes, as many were seen risking their safety by walking right through construction zones.
By May 24, construction was still on schedule despite the rainy weather. Safety was reportedly still an issue with pedestrians still crossing into construction areas, prompting the placement of fencing from Pete and Joy’s storefront to West Bank Square.
The first of many block parties began on June 6 and continued every Thursday through Aug. 29, changing location depending on construction progress.
Residents caught a glimpse of project advancement when the first new segment of Highway 27 opened up July 23, extending the detour from Front Street to First Street East, as well as sidewalk access to businesses.
Although it was important to MnDOT to provide access to all businesses, some still suffered. The Minnesota Fishing Museum reported low visitor numbers. Executive Director Brenda Perlowski said that a big issue was the lack of proper signage helping those out of town visitors navigate construction. At the time, the museum faced a $35,000 deficit. However, Perlowski said they were able to stay open with donations made from across the nation.
After months of detours, Aug. 23 brought relief for east side commuters as a large part of the two mile construction project was completed, and just in time for the craft fair, too. The project involved reconstruction and resurfacing of roads as well as new underground utilities, curb and gutter, sidewalks and improved road signals.
The opening was formally celebrated with a ribbon cutting east of Bank Square, Sept. 5.
With the east side wrapped up, crews were able to focus solely on west side construction, which hit some road bumps with the discovery of contaminated soil and large pieces of rock and sheets of granite, which took time to remove. Water and sanitary sewer lines, nearly a century old, were replaced as well.
By Sept. 23, Highway 27, from the Mississippi Bridge to West 15th Street, was closed to traffic for the remainder of the project. MnDOT Project Manager Kirk Allen said that allowing traffic could double the amount of time needed to finish the project.
Heavy rain in September led to some delays in the project. The predicted completion date was moved from mid-October to the end of the month. Progress was still being made, however, with cement work completed and pavement laid soon after Oct. 4.
Residents rejoiced in mid-October at the announcement of an Oct. 26 completion date.
Despite poor weather, a ribbon cutting was held Oct. 22 to celebrate the expected completion of the west side construction. Commuters were able to resume their pre-construction routes on brand new roads when the barricades were lifted, Oct. 24.
3: After closing its doors in June, Pete and Joy’s got a second chance to bring the community baked goods and more when Susy and Phil Prosapio announced they purchased the bakery, July 2.
Pete and Joy Kamrowski ran the Little Falls bakery for 34 years.
The Prosapios said they felt the business was an iconic piece of Little Falls that they wanted to preserve for the city that’s been their home for 28 years.
Along with the original recipes, both managers, Mike and Dawn Lattimer stayed on at the business. Originally, Mike and Dawn wanted to purchase Pete and Joy’s, but couldn’t finance everything it took to run the business, and after failing to come to an agreement with the Kamrowskis, the couple left.
When the Prosapios acquired the business, they reached out to Mike and Dawn to work out a deal. Eventually, the Lattimers will own Pete and Joy’s themselves.
Although the bakery was closed for updates over the summer, it opened just in time for the Arts and Crafts Fair.
Mike and Dawn adopted new positions as CEO and COO, respectively, and renamed the business Little Falls Bakery and Deli.
4: In April, Margurite Mary Cofell pleaded guilty to credit union fraud and the embezzlement of over $2.5 million from St. Francis Campus Credit Union in Little Falls. She was sentenced in December to eight years in prison and ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution.
The 62-year-old Flensburg resident spent June 2006 through January 2014 diverting funds to herself, her friends and other members of the credit union via fake electronic deposits into their accounts. Although fake, the “deposits” increased account balances of those involved, allowing them to make withdrawals of money that didn’t exist. Cofell also made fake deposits and payments on counterfeit loans she issued in the names of other credit union members, who were unaware of the activity.
Several instances of Cofell’s illegal activity involved the accounts of members who had no knowledge of her actions. Cofell used member accounts to authorize forged loans, increase balances of non-fraudulent loans, take fake loan funds to hide invalid deposits, purchase credit union checks, or withdraw cash from the credit union.
She also used fake loans to make payments on legitimate delinquent loans and pay the loans of people she had close relationships with.
Cofell’s activity led to the demise and liquidation of the St. Francis Campus Credit Union, a 50 year old institution.
The case, which was investigated by the FBI, ended in Cofell being court ordered to surrender herself and serve her time Jan. 15, 2020. She will serve at FCI - Waseca or a neighboring facility.
5: Lake Shamineau’s rising water levels caused the evacuation of more than 30 homes due to flooding.
Water levels were 3 feet above the high water mark in November, but residents Terry and Ardis Sandstrom noticed the water levels rising eight years prior.
By November, the couple was using 3,000 sandbags, five sump pumps and had spent thousands of dollars trying to save their home. On top of affecting lake residents, tourism, wildlife and water quality have been impacted by the flooding.
Ardis, a member of the Lake Shamineau Lake Improvement District (LID), said they are working to get landowner permission and build a pump to move water to another area so it could flow into a nearby river and eventually end up in the Mississippi.
Scandia Valley Township spent more than $112,000 over the past four years to keep flooded roadways accessible. The situation became so dire that Rep. Ron Kresha sent Gov. Tim Walz a letter asking him to announce an emergency declaration so the community could access more resources to solve the problem.
However, in November it was learned that Lake Shamineau was ineligible for an emergency declaration which prompted the county to reassess home values, some at less than 90% of their value at that time.
At a county board meeting discussing the issue, Jeane Hayes, with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) division said that certain circumstances must be in place for an emergency declaration. She said that along with a defined incident period there has to be damage to public infrastructure, and that damage must cost more than $63,740.16 before the state would provide aid to the county. It would need to cost more than $8 million or affect a broad area before federal funds would be an option.
Hayes said that very rare conditions result in private property owners receiving aid.
The sheriff raised concerns over the flooded roads icing up with the cold temperatures, possibly becoming inaccessible to emergency vehicles. However, efforts were made to remove the ice and if roads became impassable, residents would be notified.
When it came to property value assessment for 2020 taxes, county assessor Jean Popp said that usually assessors looked to market values in determining worth, but since there was no market, determining value was difficult. She said her office planned to notify impacted property owners that their values would be significantly lowered. All Scandia Valley Township properties are scheduled to be reassessed next year.
6: Ground broken in Little Falls for Barrett Petfood Innovations.
In July, the Little Falls City Council approved selling 52 acres of land from the Little Falls Community Schools to the city, to Barrett Petfood Innovations (BPI). The school district will receive $494,000 for the land over nine years.
On Aug. 12, a ceremony was held to celebrate the progress of the $20 million project which will bring 60-100 new jobs to the area over the next three years. The 165,000 square foot BPI facility will be constructed in the Little Falls Industrial Park.
Mayor Greg Zylka said that it took about 16 months to recruit the Barretts to Little Falls, and that he’s really proud of the people who made that possible.
The Initiative Foundation, with other local lenders, helped to fund the construction project.
The jobs will pay an average of $15 an hour and include full benefits. Construction is set for completion by June 2020.
7: Adam Boone purchased former Randall Gosch’s Grocery Store in July and renamed it Boone’s Market.
The store opened Oct. 25, bringing a grocery store back to Randall after more than a year without one.
After Gosch’s closed its doors in 2018, Boone saw the opportunity to open his own business. Boone said that the change in name will not change the traditions and features of Gosch’s, including the meat department. He said his greatest hope is to have a hometown feel where customers are treated like family.
Boone’s Market believes in community partnerships, and offers bakery items from the recently opened Little Falls Bakery and Deli. Boone also arranged the items to make shopping a little more simple so residents spend more time chatting with each other and less time looking for an item.
8: The Pierz Pioneer football team won the Class 3A State Championship Nov. 30 beating Dassel-Cokato by one point, scoring a final three-yard touchdown in the last 38 seconds of the game.
That touchdown, scored by senior Matthias Algarin wasn’t the only defining play of the evening. Senior quarterback Peter Schommer made a 22-yard pass to Algarin which set up the final score.
This wasn’t the first game that Pierz won under the wire. At the Nov. 16 semifinal game against Jackson County Central, the team scored with just over a minute to spare and won 20-14.
Head coach Dan Saehr was proud of how the season ended.
“These kids just have a tremendous amount of heart and pride. It was two weeks in a row now that we’ve had our backs against the wall the majority of the game, and the kids just don’t quit,” Saehr said. “They’re relentless, they’re confident and they really believe in their coaches and their teammates and they find a way to win.”
9: Nov. 7 marked three years since Terry Brisk was killed while deer hunting on his parents’ property.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen and his team continue to work on the case weekly. Larsen said that he wants the public to know that they do not believe Brisk’s death was an accident, but an intentional act of violence that resulted in murder.
Larsen also said that most information is being kept private for the sake of the investigation. He did share that Brisk likely saw the suspect before he was killed, and that Brisk’s weapon wasn’t found right away, but was later located in the surrounding area.
“This case will remain a priority until it gets resolved,” Larsen said.
The family of Terry Brisk also shared a video talking about their search for answers, which can be found online.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to authorities. Reports can be made either with the Sheriff’s office at (320) 632-9233 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8447.
10: Charles Kapsner completed five paintings for the Veterans Educational Historic Monument at the State Veterans Cemetery after working for 10 years.
On Aug. 26 the final painting was hung by Kapsner and those who built the frames. The $485,000 project was completely funded by donations.
Kapsner was approached in 2008 to do the project, which was approved in 2009. The five paintings, representing each branch of the military, are the largest Kapsner has ever worked on, measuring 8-by-10-feet. He said that since he used oil paints, each piece took about a year. The project not only let Kapsner experiment with his style, it also brought out his love for U.S. history and hearing stories of military veterans and their families.
“This monument is there to honor the men and women who have served our country, who are serving, who will serve and their families,” Kapsner said.
The entire project completion was celebrated Sept. 22, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
