Council approves proposal on a 2-1 vote
At its last meeting of the year, Monday, the Pierz City Council voted 2-1, to accept a proposal from outgoing mayor, Dave Fischer, to continue to be the project manager for the new nine holes being added to the Pierz Golf Course.
At its Dec. 12 meeting, the Council voted to table a decision until a full council was present. City Clerk Kyle Bednar was absent. He was also absent for Monday’s vote.
City Administrator Bob Otremba gave a brief update on the proposal.
“Dave’s (Fischer) been project manager since the project started in October of 2021. Dave became certified to be a stormwater inspector, we had our engineering firm create a stormwater plan out there and Dave went through the process of becoming certified and has been doing the weekly inspections or more inspections if necessary because of rainfall events,” Otremba said.
“Dave’s been doing a good job at it, a great job at it. We need a project manager moving forward,” he said.
Otremba noted that the Park Board made the recommendation after reviewing the proposal to move forward with Fischer as the project manager, as well as continuing the stormwater inspections and reporting. for a flat fee of $5,000.
“Dave has been doing all of this work for free from the start of the project and it’s been a ton of work, so thank you, I guess, Dave. It’s a lot of work,” Otremba said.
Council Member Lynn Egan started the discussion by noting that at the last meeting, Council Members Jacque Johnson and Don Bujalski expressed the opinion that the Council should wait until Bednar could be a part of the discussion.
“I went back and read the minutes and it’s in there. So, my suggestion is that we wait until Kyle is here, if that’s what you guys wanted, and we table it until the next meeting,” Lynn said.
Johnson said she had nothing to say, but asked if Otremba had talked to Bednar about his opinion on the matter.
Bujalski said he had spoken with Bednar in the late afternoon before the meeting.
He said Bednar related that he felt what Fischer had done had been really good and even if he didn’t make it to the meeting, he was in favor of it and he was OK whether the Council approved the proposal or chose to table it.
Lynn Egan moved to table the decision until the next meeting, when Bednar was present.
“And I don’t have any problem with that. That’s what Kyle, that’s what we started with — he said if we want to pass it, we can pass it, he’s OK or table it, he’s OK with it either way,” Bujalski said.
As a member of the Park Board, Bujalski said he agreed with the Park Board’s recommendation.
“What we’ve done so far on our project — our project has been overwhelming, but we’ve been making steps forward and that’s good thing to do — I can go either way, also,” Bujalski said.
Johnson made the motion to approve Fischer’s proposal, if Bednar was in favor.
However, Lynn Egan’s motion to table the decision was still on the floor and had to be seconded or laid to rest with no second.
Bujalski said he still wanted to open the discussion and wanted to hear what Johnson had to say. No second was made to Lynn Egan’s motion.
“I just wanted to hear what Kyle had to say and if he’s in favor of it and we recommend and trust our Park Board to have that, then I think I would be fine with it,” Johnson said.
“Even after the conversation we had?” asked mayor-elect Toby Egan from the audience.
“I think we need to go with what our Park Board is recommending,” Johnson said.
“I think you need to make a decision on your own, and don’t use the Park Board as a crutch, after the information I talked to you about,” Toby Egan said to Johnson.
“Well, that was misinformation; Jacque is well aware of that,” Fischer said.
“Toby, whether I do this or not, doesn’t matter to me, but don’t let these guys make the decision based on your misinformation you’re giving them,” Fischer said.
“What misinformation am I giving them, Dave?” Toby Egan asked.
“You ask them, you just said, after the conversation you had with her,” Fischer said.
“Absolutely,” Toby Egan said.
“Jacque are you making a motion?” Fischer asked.
“I think we just make the motion that we go with the what the Park Board went with, and if there’s something that needs to happen later and it’s not something we’re going with, we have the option to address it in the future,” Johnson said.
“And you don’t think that the new council has the right to make those decisions, that it’s our current council that should — that’s your opinion?” asked Lynn Egan.
“I think that we have worked really hard to get where we are right now and I trust the Park Board and I trust everybody from what they’ve said and that they’re doing their job and if something comes forward and we have that in front of us and it is incorrect, or illegal or something like that, then we have the decision as a council, as a new one, we can go forward and make adjustments going forward. This isn’t something that is set in stone. If we find that Dave is not doing his job, then we can fire him,” Johnson said.
Lynn Egan said that was her point.
“That’s what I’m going back to, is why wouldn’t you wait until the new council comes on,” Lynn Egan said. “You guys as a group come together and decide. Maybe you do put Dave on. Maybe you don’t, but then everything is laid out and you’re making the decision once and not backtracking.”
Johnson was concerned about who would continue the stormwater inspection and reporting until the new council’s first meeting.
“It’s froze up,” Toby Egan said.
“It’s froze up, there’s nothing to be done,” Lynn Egan said.
Fischer said it was pretty much at a standstill.
“So you don’t have anything left to do until when. What reporting or what needs to happen right now to keep the project going with any legalities or paperwork?” Johnson asked.
Fischer noted nothing was going on right now.
“Fairly soon, we’ll need to line up workers for the spring,” he said.
“Are there any corrective action notices that you’re working on?” Johnson asked.
Fischer noted all had been completed back in August and all had been signed off on.
Otremba said he knew of no pending inspections.
Toby Egan asked Fischer whether he could read a stormwater plan.
“Absolutely,” Fischer said.
“Then why aren’t you following the stormwater plan?” Toby Egan asked.
“I think we are, Toby,” Fischer said. “How do you know so much about it?”
“Because I’m not a dummy,” Toby Egan said.
“Are you our private reporter? Are you our anonymous reporter out there?” Fischer said.
“Anonymous reporter? What are you talking about? I’m talking about a project that I see problems with. I’m talking about a project that is having soil stabilization issues,” Toby Egan said.
“I’m aware of watching what’s going on out there. That you’re hauling dirt from that pile out to where the engineer has marked on the plan as a wetland,” he said.
“It’s not a wetland,” Fischer said.
“Where’s the plan? Who’s got the stormwater plan?” Toby Egan asked.
Otremba said it was in his office.
“Go grab it,” Toby Egan said.
“I’m not going to grab it right now,” Otremba said.
“There you go. No one wants to hear the truth,” Toby Egan said.
“Feel free to come into my office when I’m working and we can go through it,’ Otremba said.
“I’ve had enough of the lies. I’ve had enough of the misinformation,” Toby Egan said.
“You’re the one giving the misinformation Mr. Egan,” said Fischer.
“How are you stabilizing the soils that you just brought over there,” Toby Egan said.
“They’re stabilized,” Fischer said.
“Let’s just leave it at that,” Toby Egan said.
Johnson said if there was nothing pending, nothing to be wrapped up, and it everything was out in the open and document, she wanted to make the motion to continue on the path the city was on.
“Until we legally find something is not the right thing to do,” she said. “If Kyle said he was OK with it, and also OK if problems were brought up at future meetings, I’ll motion to continue and hire Dave as the project manager for the golf course.”
Bujalski seconded the motion because he had spoken with Bednar and Bednar was in favor of moving forward with the proposal.
Bujalski and Johnson voted in favor, Lynn Egan opposed the motion and Fischer abstained, for the 2-1 vote.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved an exempt permit for the Pioneer Wrestling Club for a March 25 raffle;
• Learned from Jerod Griffith with Short Elliott Hendrickson, the city’s engineer, that the lighting feasibility study is mostly wrapped up. He would be meeting with City Administrator Bob Otremba and city staff to get things fleshed out and present it to the Council at the next meeting. Griffith noted the lighting project would be done in conjunction with the 2024 road construction project;
• With Police Chief Eric Hanneken’s blessing, approved a special event permit application for Freedom Fest, to be held July 15, 2023, specifically a new camping area at the former Pierz Implement location, at the junction of Highway 25 and 27. Hanneken had spoken with the businesses in that area to make sure there would be no issues with them. Plans are that no camping will be no longer be available on the venue site to allow for more parking and more space for buses to drop people off, alleviating traffic concerns on Highway 25;
• Accepted two donations from the Pierz Area Commercial Club, using funds raised through Freedom Fest, including $1,800 to the city to purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED) to be located at the Pierz Park Complex; and $1,000 to the Pierz Area First Response Team. Mike Menden, with the Pierz Freedom Fest Committee, noted about 25% of the proceeds from the event are used to make donations in the city, and in the county, such as to the Sheriff’s Department;
• Approved a permit for Roger Schulte to merge property near Sue’s Drive In, provided deed restrictions recommended by Larson Abstract be implemented in the permit;
• Heard a request from Bob Gruber with the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District (RPSWD) that the city take paperwork to its legal team about getting involved with litigation regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), that are contaminants that cannot be removed from water, called “forever chemicals.” Gruber said this litigation will provide a cost to help with mitigation and the lawsuit is being brought by the National Rural Water Association. He said the lawsuit paperwork was presented to RPSWD’s legal team, who asked that the city bring it to the its legal team. Gruber will also be presenting the paperwork to the cities of Genola and Buckman to sign as well; and
• Learned the city’s Truth in Taxation and Equalization Board would hold a meeting Thursday, April 13, at 1 p.m. At least one council member who has taken the course online must be in attendance.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.
