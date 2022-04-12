Through photography, Anthony Marchetti examines questions that lack concrete answers. While photography often presents a “trace” of reality, it has always had a tenuous relationship to fact. In his work, individual narratives speak to larger, universal truths. In projects often spanning multiple years, he has investigated universal concepts of economic adversity, migration, relationship to home, love and loss, social and political culture, and human fears regarding change.
In 2018, Marchetti began photographing in Morrison County. Located in Minnesota’s geographic center, Morrison presents a stark contrast to the Minnesota he has known. In both 2016 and 2020, Trump’s margin of victory in Morrison County ranked highest in the state. Monthly trips led to connections and preliminary photographic work.
As he gained the trust of residents on both sides of the political divide, he learned more about their lifestyles and values, passions and fears. To date, the work consists of portraits and photographs of place (small towns, quarries, pastoral landscapes).
As an outsider to the region, he aims to be respectful, curious and humble. In turn, residents of Morrison County have been open and generous, and their relationships are marked by mutual trust. Through collaboration with the Weyerhaeuser Museum, Marchetti aims to share the work where the photographs originated, honoring those who have been integral to this work’s progress.
Marchetti will be at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum to speak about his project, entitled “Good People: A Photographic Exploration of Morrison County,” Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to noon. The exhibit will be on display at the museum until Dec. 31.
This event is free, but registration is required. Call (320) 632-4007 or email staff@morrisoncountyhistory.org to register by April 29. Masks are encouraged at this event.
